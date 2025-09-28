Mikie Sherrill stays silent as New Jersey politicians react to convicted cop killer's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As political figures across New Jersey react to the death of Joanne Chesimard, Democratic candidate for governor Mikie Sherrill has remained silent — a notable contrast to her Republican rival Jack Ciattarelli and other Democrats who have spoken out.

Chesimard, also known as Assata Shakur, has long been a polarizing figure in New Jersey politics after her conviction in the 1973 killing of a state trooper and subsequent escape to Cuba.

"Joanne Chesimard’s death is a reminder of the lasting tragedy that justice was never served for the murder of Trooper Werner Foerster," Ciattarelli's campaign wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital on Sunday.

"Though she will never be held accountable, we honor Trooper Foerster’s sacrifice and stand with all who carry his memory forward," Ciattarelli added.

Sherrill's campaign did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sherrill’s silence follows the response of political leaders from both parties, many of whom emphasized the case’s deep ties to law enforcement and its lasting impact on New Jersey’s political landscape.

Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said on Friday that he spoke to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said the Cuban government confirmed Chesimard's death.

"For years, we have worked with the State Department to bring Chesimard back to New Jersey, so she could face justice for the cold-blooded murder of an American hero. Sadly, it appears she has passed without being held fully accountable for her heinous crimes," Murphy wrote in a statement on X.

"Unlike his killer, Trooper Foerster never had a chance to live out his days in peace. But we remain fully committed to honoring his memory and sacrifice," he added.

Murphy said that he will "vigorously oppose any attempt to repatriate Chesimard's remains to the United States."

In a separate post, Murphy slammed the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) post on X honoring the "life and legacy of a revolutionary fighter, a fierce writer, a revered elder of Black liberation, and a leader of freedom whose spirit continues to live in our struggle."

Murphy called the post "shameful and depraved." New Jersey Republican Assemblyman Mike Inganamort said the CTU post "celebrates a cop killer."

"I've long stood with the NJ State Troopers in fighting for the return of this fugitive cop killer who brutally murdered Trooper Werner Foerster more than fifty years ago," wrote New Jersey Democrat Rep. Josh Gottheimer on X.

"While Joanne Chesimard found safe harbor in Cuba and escaped accountability during her lifetime, nothing can erase the pain her crimes inflicted on Trooper Foerster’s family, his fellow troopers, and our state," he added.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Rep. Tom Kean said Foerster "will forever be remembered for his honorable service and ultimate sacrifice."

"With news of her death, we honor the life Trooper Foerster lived, the courage he showed, and the legacy of heroism he leaves behind," he wrote on X.

Chesimard was riding on the New Jersey Turnpike with fellow members of the Black Liberation Army when they were pulled over. Foerster was killed in an ensuing shootout. In 1977, Chesimard was convicted of first-degree murder along with multiple related charges, including assault and battery of a police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to kill, illegal possession of a firearm, and armed robbery. She was sentenced to life in prison for the 1973 murder of Foerster.

In 1979, she escaped a New Jersey prison and went into hiding before resurfacing in Havana in 1984, where she is believed to have remained ever since.

The FBI and the New Jersey attorney general each offered a $1 million reward for her capture.