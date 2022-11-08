Midterm elections: All eyes on Virginia as Democrats attempt to hold off GOP in House

All eyes are on Virginia Tuesday as Democrats look to hold onto their control over the House of Representatives amid polls that suggests Republicans may sweep the lower chamber.

Neither Republicans nor Democrats flipped any Virginia House seats in 2020, but the election of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin in 2021 and tight races in the 2nd, 7th and 10th districts could spell trouble for Democrats.

Incumbent Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger and her challenger Yesli Vega, a Republican currently serving on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, is expected to be the race to watch in Virginia’s fight for the House.

MIDTERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES

Spanberger, who represents Virginia’s 7th district, won her congressional seat in 2020 by a slim margin, securing 8,270 more votes that her then challenger Republican Nick Freitas – a 1.8 percent margin of victory.

Vega has received the backing of Youngkin – who won the 7th district in 2021 governors race over his democratic challenger by 11 percentage points.

Incumbent Democrat Rep. Elaine Luria has slightly more breathing room than Spanberger after securing a 5.7 percent margin of victory over her 2020 challenger.

However, Luria’s 2nd district also threw its weight behind Youngkin, who defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe by eight percentage points the next year.

REPUBLICAN REP. LIZ CHENEY ENDORSES DEMOCRAT ABIGAIL SPANBERGER FOR VIRGINIA'S 7TH DISTRICT RACE

Democratic losses in Virginia’s House of Delegates in 2021 suggested there was a Republican shift across the state despite President Biden’s 2020 victory over incumbent Donald Trump.

Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton – who secured her 2020 race with 13.2 percent of the votes – could also see a tough race Tuesday as some of her district was split in the 2021 governor’s race, though the majority of her voters trended blue.

Republicans and Democrats have been hitting the 10th district hard given Youngkin’s narrow loss there last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

First lady Jill Biden appeared with Virginia Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine in the 10th district Monday in support of Wexton.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is expected to rally alongside Wexton’s opponent Hung Cao Tuesday as Virginians head to the polls.