Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

Midterm election results do not change Trump Nov. 15 announcement plans, sources say

Trump spokesperson criticizes Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell

Mark Meredith
By Mark Meredith , Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Trump teases 2024 Presidential run: 'I will probably have to do it again' Video

Trump teases 2024 Presidential run: 'I will probably have to do it again'

Former President Donald Trump discusses his potential presidential run in 2024 at a 'Save America' rally in Robstown, Texas.

Former President Donald Trump does not plan to change the date of a Nov. 15 announcement despite the results of the midterm elections, sources close to Trump said.

The sources said chatter that the Republican Party's performance was tied specifically to Trump is cheap and that his political advisers believe the media is trying to raise the profile of re-elected Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

"It was a big night for President Trump’s endorsed candidates. Out of the races that have been called, President Trump has racked up over 215 wins for his endorsements – a truly unprecedented accomplishment and something only possible because of President Trump's ability to pick and elect winners," a spokesperson for Trump told Fox News.

The spokesperson also said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., "abandoned winnable races in New Hampshire and Arizona."

2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS: LIVE UPDATES

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media during an election night event at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media during an election night event at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Sources close to the former president said Trump spoke multiple times with JD Vance, who bested Democratic opponent Tim Ryan in Ohio's Senate race, and that he continues to watch the results in Arizona and Georgia, which the Fox News Decision Desk has said are too close to call as of Wednesday morning.

Former President Donald Trump and Republican candidate for U.S. Senate JD Vance greet supporters during the rally at the Dayton International Airport on Nov. 7, 2022, in Vandalia, Ohio.

Former President Donald Trump and Republican candidate for U.S. Senate JD Vance greet supporters during the rally at the Dayton International Airport on Nov. 7, 2022, in Vandalia, Ohio. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

In a Monday night interview with Fox News Digital and four other reporters onboard his private jet, Trump said if he formally announces a 2024 White House bid and is re-elected, he would return to the nation’s capital with experience and a new perspective.

GEORGIA SENATE ELECTION RESULTS: WARNOCK, WALKER TELL SUPPORTERS TO HANG TIGHT WITH RACE TOO CLOSE TO CALL

Goal No. 1 would be to "seal up the border and stop crime."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to the Senate chambers in the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 27, 2022.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to the Senate chambers in the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 27, 2022. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Trump is also calling for GOP leadership change in Congress, specifically pointing at McConnell. 

"McConnell has been very bad for our nation," Trump said. "He has been very bad for the Republican Party. I would be in favor of somebody else – McConnell has done a very bad job."

He also warned potential Republican presidential candidates, like DeSantis, against opposing him for re-election. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a victory speech during his election night watch party at the Tampa Convention Center on Nov. 8, 2022.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a victory speech during his election night watch party at the Tampa Convention Center on Nov. 8, 2022. (Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If he does run, Trump said he would tell the media things about the governor that "won't be very flattering." 

"I don’t know if he is running. I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly. I really believe he could hurt himself badly," Trump said. "I think he would be making a mistake, I think the base would not like it – I don’t think it would be good for the party."

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report. 

Mark Meredith currently serves as a Washington-based correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in May 2019.

More from Politics