Michigan
Published

Michigan Republican Tom Barrett leaps back into crucial House race after Slotkin exit

Barrett lost his congressional race in the 2022 midterms

Aubrie Spady
By Aubrie Spady | Fox News
Former Republican State Senator Tom Barrett is officially making a second congressional bid for a vital blue seat in Michigan in 2024.

Barrett filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission Friday, launching his campaign for Michigan's 7th Congressional District after months of speculation he was eyeing another bid.

The Republican candidate lost to Rep. Elisa Slotkin, D-Mich., in the 2022 midterms but will face new opposition in 2024, as the incumbent Democrat takes a shot at the state's open Senate seat next cycle.

SENATE GOP UNLEASHES CAMPAIGN BLASTING DEM CANDIDATE FOR HUSH AGREEMENT INVOLVING CCP-TIED COMPANY

Republican Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett

Former Sen. Tom Barrett is running for Rep. Elissa Slotkin's seat in 2024. (Tom Barrett For Congress)

Slotkin decided to launch a Senate bid after longtime Sen. Debbie Stabenow's, D-Mich., announced she would not be seeking re-election in 2024, leaving the Michigan House seat vulnerable for a red flip.

Barrett was endorsed by Democrat-turned-independent former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard in the 2022 midterms, who commended his "voice for peace, prosperity and freedom."

MICHIGAN HOUSE PASSES BILL THAT COULD MAKE USING WRONG PRONOUNS A FELONY, FINEABLE UP TO $10,000

"Tom Barrett knows what service means. He knows what sacrifice means and appreciates freedom. He will be a loud voice for the people of Michigan in this district and a voice for peace, prosperity and freedom," the former Hawaii congresswoman said in October.

Democratic Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., is running for Michigan's open Senate seat in 2024. (Caroline Brehman)

Several races up and down the ballot in Michigan — including the presidential election — will play a major role in the 2024 election.

The Great Lake's State was vital in securing former President Trump's 2016 victory, but shifted Democrat in 2020 when President Biden won it on a 2.7-point margin.

Aubrie Spady is a Freelance Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

