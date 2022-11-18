Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she will not run for president in 2024

The 51-year-old governor didn't rule out an eventual run, leaving 2028 and beyond open

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer experiences purported audio issue during question on COVID-19 lockdowns Video

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer experiences purported audio issue during question on COVID-19 lockdowns

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer experienced a purported audio problem when asked by FOX 2 News Mornings anchor Josh Landon if she has any regrets when it comes to her COVID-19 lockdown policies.

Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday she is not running for president in the next election cycle. 

"I'm not going to run for president in 2024, period," Whitmer said, during an interview with FOX 2 Detroit.

She was asked about her intentions amid rumors she could be a top pick for the Democratic nomination if President Biden, the oldest commander-in-chief in U.S. history, were to step aside after his first term. 

GRETCHEN WHITMER SEEMS TO HINT AT FUTURE PRESIDENTIAL RUN, DELIGHTING CNN HOSTS: FOCUSED ON MICHIGAN ‘FOR NOW’ 

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the media after signing the final piece of a $76 billion state budget into law July 20, 2022.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the media after signing the final piece of a $76 billion state budget into law July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Biden has said he intends to run in 2024. 

"I don't want to run for president," Whitmer said. She has made similar statements before but attempted to clarify her statements to anyone who thought she was mincing words. 

BIDEN SAYS HIS ‘INTENTION’ IS TO RUN FOR RE-ELECTION IN 2024 DURING MSNBC INTERVIEW 

President Biden has said he plans to run in 2024. 

President Biden has said he plans to run in 2024.  (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

"I can tell you, period, I am not running for anything in the next two or four years," she reiterated.

Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks on election night, Nov. 8, 2022, in Detroit.

Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks on election night, Nov. 8, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

"Well good, maybe this can be the last time we talk about it," she told FOX 2, after the interviewer said it was the clearest statement he’d heard her make on the issue. 

The governor didn't specifically rule out a future run, leaving 2028 and beyond open. 

