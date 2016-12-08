Mennonites Oppose Indiana's Arizona-Style Immigration Bill

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Leaders of Mennonite Church USA have come out against an Arizona-style bill that would crack down on illegal immigration in Indiana.

The leaders are calling on church members to write state lawmakers and Republican Gov. Mitch Daniels to let them know they oppose the bill.

Mennonite Church USA, an umbrella organization of 965 congregations across the country, is based in Elkhart, Ind.

Spokesman Andre Gingerich Stoner told The Elkhart Truth that Mennonites are supposed to love their neighbor.

The bill would require state and local police to ask a person stopped for a violation for proof of legal residence if the officer has a "reasonable suspicion" the person is not a citizen or is in the country illegally.

The bill has passed the Senate and is awaiting action in the House.

Based on reporting by The Associated Press.

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino

Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino