Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pentagon
Published

Menendez threatens to subpoena Defense Secretary Austin for refusing to testify on Afghanistan

Democrat said Pentagon's input is necessary for full examination of Afghanistan withdrawal

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
close
Afghanistan: From 9/11 to US withdrawal Video

Afghanistan: From 9/11 to US withdrawal

Senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot has the details from London on 'Fox News Live'

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, D-N.J., expressed his disappointment that Defense Secretary Gen. Lloyd Austin did not accept the committee's invitation to testify at a hearing dealing with the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and threatened to take action if he continued not to cooperate.

In his opening remarks at that hearing, at which Secretary of State Antony Blinken appeared, Menendez said that Austin's testimony is necessary in order for the committee to fully examine what happened in Afghanistan.

SENATOR DEMANDS TO KNOW ‘WHO IS IN CHARGE’ AT WHITE HOUSE AFTER BIDEN CUT OFF MID-SENTENCE

"I'm very disappointed that Secretary Austin declined our request to testify today," Menendez said. "A full accounting of the U.S. response to this crisis is not complete without the Pentagon, especially when it comes to understanding the complete collapse of the U.S.-trained and funded Afghan military."

The senator went on to say that Austin's decision not to come before the committee "will affect my personal judgment on Department of Defense nominees." Menendez then said that he expects Austin to appear before the committee at a future opportunity.

BLINKEN FACES CONGRESS ON AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL AMID GOP CRITICISM: LIVE UPDATES

"And if he does not," Menendez warned, "I may consider the use of committee subpoena power to compel him and others over the course of these last 20 years to testify."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The hearing, titled "Examining the U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan," was held Tuesday, a day after the House Foreign Affairs Committee held a similar hearing. Blinken was the sole witness at both.

More from Politics