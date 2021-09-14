Blinken to face Congress on Afghanistan withdrawal amid GOP criticism: LIVE UPDATES

Obama CIA chief says Biden's Afghanistan exit 'absolutely inspired' jihadists, emboldened Al Qaeda

Former Obama CIA Director Michael Morell said Sunday that President Biden's chaotic retreat from Afghanistan and subsequent Taliban takeover "absolutely inspired" jihadists and emboldened terrorists across the globe.

Morell, who twice served as acting director of the CIA under the Obama-Biden administration and was considered a frontrunner to then-President-elect Joe Biden's for the same position, told CBS' "Face the Nation on Sunday" that the Taliban will likely "flow back" into Afghanistan, making the region "more dangerous than other spots on the planet."

"I think that the Taliban winning the war in Afghanistan, and then the way our exit happened, has absolutely inspired jihadists all over the world," Morell told host Margaret Brennan.

Click here to read more on Fox News