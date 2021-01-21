Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Media coverage of Biden's inauguration 'certainly a contrast' with Trump's: Concha

It won't get 'hostile for some time,' media reporter says

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
close
Concha slams media coverage of President BidenVideo

Concha slams media coverage of President Biden

Fox News contributor Joe Concha reacts to critics slamming the media coverage of President Biden.

President Biden’s media coverage at the beginning of his presidency starkly contrasts with his predecessor President Trump, Fox News contributor Joe Concha said on Thursday.

"I went back and watched some of the clips from 2017 when President Trump was inaugurated and it was called dark, it was called dystopian, it was called divisive. Certainly, a contrast between the two inaugurations," Concha told "Fox & Friends."

PSAKI SAYS SHE WILL BRING 'TRUTH AND TRANSPARENCY BACK' DURING FIRST WHITE HOUSE PRESS BRIEFING

Media outlets came under fire from even mainstream outlets for not hiding their enthusiasm for the advent of the Biden administration.

CNN pundit-turned-White House press secretary Jen Psaki also held her first press briefing on Wednesday and the mostly friendly questions were a stark contrast to the way media members treated the Trump administration's first event.  

Psaki left CNN to take a gig as a senior adviser for the Biden-Harris transition team and was later named press secretary. The first question she faced was swiftly mocked as a "softball" on social media when Associated Press reporter Zeke Miller asked, "Do you see yourself--your primary role as promoting the interest of the president, or are you there to provide us the unvarnished truth so that we can share that with the American people?"

Concha recalled the first question posed to the Biden administration at the first White House press conference after the inauguration.

"How else do you answer that question, Bill? If you’re Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary. Are you going to tell the truth? Yeah, I’m going to tell the truth. It’s like asking somebody if they could actually keep a secret," Concha said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Concha on media coverage of Biden administration: 'Hospitable now, not going to get hostile for some time'Video

Concha said "most of the questions" for the Biden administration were "hospitable." Concha thought that Fox News’ Peter Doocy was the only reporter to ask Psaki an "uncomfortable question."

"Peter Doocy asked the only uncomfortable question: do you think that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer should drop a potentially divisive Senate impeachment trial--obviously, given that President Trump has already left office? And Jen Psaki kind of side stepped on that and said, ‘well, the Senate can multi-task," Concha said.

"So, that’s the preview of things to come, now. It’s hospitable now, Bill, probably not going to get hostile for some time."

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for FoxNews.com. You can find him on Twitter @joshuaqnelson.

2020 Presidential Election