McCloskeys warn violence and riots will come 'to a neighborhood near you'

'We have a God-given right to defend ourselves.' McCloskey said.

Joshua Nelson
By Joshua Nelson | Fox News
Missouri couple who clashed with protesters to address RNCVideo

Missouri couple who clashed with protesters to address RNC

Patricia and Mark McCloskey open up about being charged for protecting their home and their support for President Trump.

Violence and riots won’t be confined to America's cities, said Mark McCloskey alongside his wife, Patricia, on Monday opening up about their support for President Trump and being criticized for protecting their home.

“We have a God-given right to defend ourselves. The right of self-defense is one of the most basic civil rights — one of the most basic human rights” Mark McCloskey told "Fox & Friends" when asked to preview the couple's Monday night Republican National Convention speech.

“You cannot have freedom and an opportunity to advance unless you have basic safety and security, and that it is not just limited to big cities. They are bringing it to a neighborhood near you,” McCloskey said.

MARK MCCLOSKEY, ST. LOUIS MAN CHARGED AFTER POINTING GUN AT CROWD OUTSIDE HOME, SLAMS PROSECUTOR

The McCloskeys gained media attention for bearing arms while standing outside their home as Black Lives Matter protesters passed through their neighborhood, allegedly trespassing on a private street. The couple was caught on camera pointing guns at the group of protesters marching toward the mayor’s residence.

The couple, personal injury lawyers, defended themselves, saying they were facing a "mob" on their private street and feared for their lives.

They were later charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner told the Associated Press that their actions risked creating a violent situation during an otherwise nonviolent protest last month.

This caught the attention of several Republican leaders who condemned Gardner’s investigation, including President Donald Trump, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who has urged Attorney General William Barr to undertake a civil rights investigation of Gardner.

Reports: St. Louis police execute search warrant, seize rifle from Mark and Patricia McCloskeyVideo

Responding to the charges that have been brought against them Patricia McCloskey said, "In a quite neighborhood you think you have a right to defend yourself and your family, and it is shocking that we are still having the fallout and we’re being pursued. And we will have years of having this follow us."

“The lack of law and order and lawlessness is something which is out of control in this country now. But I think they are just protecting themselves," Mark added.

"This is a prosecutor who has a remarkably low prosecution rate, a remarkably low conviction rate, and I think she is just trying to make an example out of anybody who is willing to stand up against inherent violence and lawlessness in St. Louis,” Mark said.

Fox News' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.

Joshua Q. Nelson, is a reporter for FoxNews.com. You can find him on Twitter @joshuaqnelson.
