Mayorkas must address ‘anarchist extremist' Jane’s Revenge attacks on pro-life centers: Rep. Guest

EXCLUSIVE: Biden’s Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas must address the growing number of attacks mounted by the "anarchist extremist group" Jane’s Revenge against pro-life crisis pregnancy centers and churches, according to Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss.

In a letter addressed to Mayorkas Thursday, Guest, who is the vice ranking member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, outlined the growing number of criminal acts of violence and vandalism targeting pro-life organizations such as pregnancy centers and churches" that have occurred across the U.S. in recent weeks "following an unprecedented leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion."

Most recently, Guest noted that an incendiary device damaged the Pregnancy Resource Center in Gresham, Oregon, on June 10 — which constituted the fourth arson-related incident at such a facility in recent weeks.

In addition to fire bombings, multiple incidents of vandalism have occurred against pregnancy centers and churches across the country, including in Guest’s home state of Mississippi, as well as in North Carolina, New York, Washington, Iowa and Washington, D.C., the letter says.

LETTER SIGNED BY RADICAL ABORTION GROUP JANE'S REVENGE DECLARES ‘OPEN SEASON’ ON PRO-LIFE PREGNANCY CENTERS

"The anarchist extremist group Jane’s Revenge has consistently claimed responsibility for these dangerous incidents, which are often accompanied by threateningly vandalized messages like ‘Jane was here;’ ‘Abort the church;’ and ‘If abortions aren’t safe, you aren’t either,’" Guest noted.

A new letter signed by Jane's Revenge and circulated online Tuesday declared "open season" on pro-life pregnancy crisis centers, vowing that "increasing drastic measures" might not be "so easily cleaned up as fire and graffiti."

After last week's incident involving an armed individual taken into custody outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home in Maryland with the alleged intent of assassinating the justice, stemming from anger over the draft leak’s anticipated overturning of Roe v. Wade, Guest ripped Biden for his silence, as well as what he perceives as mainstream media ignoring the trend of violence toward pro-life groups.

"To be clear, any violent attack on a nonprofit institution, house of worship, or group of people due to their religious or political beliefs is an attack on the fundamental values enshrined in the Constitution that Americans hold dear," Guest told Mayorkas in the letter exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital. "Despite this truth, mainstream media has largely ignored the growing trend of violence against pro-life organizations and individuals. Similarly, President Biden has been silent on these attacks on pro-life organizations as well as the threat to Justice Kavanaugh."

Guest pointed to DHS' latest National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) bulletin issued June 7.

It specifically warns that the "threat environment" in coming months is expected to become more dynamic as "several high-profile events could be exploited to justify acts of violence against a range of possible targets.

The bulletin says targets could include public gatherings, faith-based institutions, schools, racial, ethnic, and religious minorities, government facilities and personnel, U.S. critical infrastructure, the media, and perceived ideological opponents.

DHS said at the time that "Threat actors have recently mobilized to violence due to factors such as personal grievances, reactions to current events, and adherence to violent extremist ideologies, including racially or ethnically motivated or anti-government/anti-authority violent extremism."

Yet, specifically on the issue of abortion, the notice warned of online threats of violence coming from both sides, both those on the pro-life and pro-choice side of the debate. The bulletin cites "individuals who advocate both for and against abortion have, on public forums, encouraged violence, including against government, religious, and reproductive healthcare personnel and facilities, as well as those with opposing ideologies.

In his letter Thursday, the congressman outlined how he is both "increasingly concerned" that DHS’ intelligence sharing apparatus, specifically the Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A), "is not effective enough to respond to a dynamic threat landscape," as well as that "DHS is ill-equipped to fully support its state and local law enforcement partners amidst ongoing threats of violence against pregnancy resource centers and other nonprofits targeted by leftwing extremist groups."

"It is critical that the American people feel assured that their Department of Homeland Security is acting as an apolitical source of threat intelligence for the private sector and in support of state and local law enforcement, who are on the front lines of mitigating and thwarting such attacks," Guest said.

From Mayorkas, Guest requested "a briefing as soon as possible on the overall threat environment facing prolife organizations, efforts being made by DHS to help mitigate leftwing violent extremist attacks on such organizations, resources available to nonprofits and houses of worship to protect against such attacks, as well as any additional action Congress could take to assist the Department in protecting these organizations."

DHS did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.