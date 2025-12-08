Mayor-elect Mamdani ditches rent-stabilized apartment for historic mansion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani announced Monday morning that he plans to leave his rent-stabilized apartment in Astoria once he is sworn into office in January.

Mamdani, 34, and his wife will move into Gracie Mansion, marking a major shift from their modest one-bedroom unit to the city’s sprawling historic estate on the East River.

"My wife Rama and I have made the decision to move into Gracie Mansion in January," Mamdani announced in a post on X.

He said the decision came down to "our family’s safety and the importance of dedicating all of my focus on enacting the affordability agenda New Yorkers voted for."

In the Dec. 8 post, Mamdani also shared a photo of a miniature replica of the mansion on display at the New York Botanical Garden.

"Went to the NY Botanical Garden’s train show last week, and saw our new home!" he wrote.

While New York City mayors are expected to settle into the Upper East Side residence, the move will mark a dramatic pivot for Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, whose years-long living situation became a heated topic during the mayoral race.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo had previously attacked Mamdani for occupying a rent-stabilized unit for $2,300 a month, arguing that his roughly $142,000 salary as a state assemblyman was too high to justify the affordable home.

At 225 years old, Gracie Mansion stands as one of the city’s oldest wooden buildings still in use, according to the estate's website. The historic home is believed to stretch over 10,000 square feet, boasting five bedrooms, a grand ballroom and sweeping views of the East River.

The incoming mayor said he will miss both his home and the Astoria neighborhood, while reflecting on the community he has grown attached to for the past several years.

"My priority, always, is serving the people who call this city home," Mamdani added. "I will be a mayor for the line cooks on Steinway, for the children swinging at Dutch Kills Playground, for the bus riders waiting for the Q101. While I may no longer live in Astoria, Astoria will always live inside me and the work I do."

Mamdani will be sworn in to office on New Year's Day.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mamdani for more information.