Maxine Waters says for Trump 'impeachment is the only answer'

California Democrat Maxine Waters attacked President Trump and said “impeachment is the only answer” on Monday, citing the allegations of obstruction of justice.

Waters, who became one of the leading advocates for Trump’s impeachment – even as her own party remains cautious to embrace such position-- has gone to Twitter to announce her latest call for impeachment in the wake of House Democrats’ move to launch an expansive probe into the president.

“Obstruction of justice reality show: Firing Comey, sending coded messages to Manafort & others that he has the power to pardon; lying abt Trump Tower meeting; threatening Cohen's in-laws; attempting to destroy Mueller,” Waters wrote in a tweet.

“What more do we need to know? Impeachment is the only answer,” she added.

The call for impeachment comes less than a week after she accused the Trump Foundation, President Trump’s nonprofit organization, of being a front for tax evasion and other illicit transactions and demanded a full investigation.

“There’s one thing that I think should not be missed that came out of the hearing,” Waters said in reference to the explosive hearing by Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer, “and that is how [Trump] directed payments into the foundation to keep from paying taxes.”

“I think there’s more than we know about at this time,” she told reporters. “I think that’s an area that should be looked at because I think the foundation has been used by him to avoid paying taxes on money he’s earned.”

On Monday, House Democrats fired off requests for documents to dozens of figures from the president's administration, family and business.

Chairman of the Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said the committee served document requests to 81 agencies, entities and individuals, as part of a new probe into "alleged obstruction of justice, public corruption, and other abuses of power by President Trump."

The committee is also seeking for information from Trump family members, like Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Jared Kushner; from former administration figures like former chief of staff Reince Priebus, former national security adviser Mike Flynn, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former spokeswoman Hope Hicks; and from Trump campaign figures like Brad Parscale and Corey Lewandowski.

"Over the last several years, President Trump has evaded accountability for his near-daily attacks on our basic legal, ethical, and constitutional rules and norms,” Nadler said in a statement. “Investigating these threats to the rule of law is an obligation of Congress and a core function of the House Judiciary Committee.”

