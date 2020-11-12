Max Rose, moderate Democrat, concedes to Republican challenger in NY's 11th district

Rep. Max Rose, D-N.Y., conceded to Republican Congresswoman-elect Nicole Malliotakis, pledging in a statement on Thursday to work toward a "smooth transition" of power.

“As we continue to count every ballot and are on track to dramatically narrow the gap by tens of thousands of votes to a 4-5 point margin, it is now clear that we will fall short of 50.1%," Rose said.

Rose, considered a moderate Democrat, was elected in 2018 to represent New York's 11th district, which includes Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn.

The seat was previously Republican and carried by Trump in 2016 with a 10-point lead over former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

GOP'S NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS DECLARES VICTORY IN NY OVER REP. MAX ROSE

By the end of election night last week, Malliotakis had a nearly 16-point lead over Rose. Malliotakis declared victory a little over an hour after polls closed, but Rose said it was too early to declare a winner.

During his time in office, Rose took up a number of causes but wasn't afraid to call out his Democratic colleagues. He previously criticized Democrats amid speculation that they were holding back on coronavirus relief to hurt the president.

"Representing this district has been the honor of my life," Rose said in his Thursday statement. "On behalf of Leigh, Miles and myself: thank you for this privilege. I love Staten Island and Brooklyn. This is our home. No matter the challenges we face, I will be on the frontlines with you fighting to make this city and country a better, safer, and more united place.”

Fox News' Chad Pergram and The Associated Press contributed to this report.