JESSE WATTERS: Trump's running against a woke woman and a progressive VP

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to the Democrats' most radical ticket yet, featuring Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in his opening monologue.

JESSE WATTERS: Democrats must be losing this election by a landslide because they're trying to brainwash you into believing their ticket is Jackie Onassis and John Wayne. The CIA's propaganda organ, The New York Times, writes this about Kamala Harris. Are you ready? "She marshals an arched brow, a studded hand flip and carefully curated sentences. Her wave is controlled, her eyes always fixed on a distant point. Her movements are smooth."

The last time the Times slobbered over a politician this blatantly, Chris Matthews got a thrill up his leg… Laying on the flattery this thick, you kind of even make Kamala uncomfortable. Even I don't like it when people kiss my butt that much. I'm looking at you, Gutfeld! There are rumors that Walz may not make it to the convention. You can see how hard the media's straining to lift this guy. As of 48 hours ago, they hated Middle America, avoided it like the Ebola virus and mocked it as an ignorant back country. They're now praising the old white man from Minnesota as a relatable, blue-collar family guy with a folksy charm.

Kamala picked a lying weirdo to be vice president after she found out her husband, Doug, got the nanny pregnant, and they're using Girl Scouts as human shields. And the media has to run a 91-day cover-up operation to get them out of the mess they're in. Didn't earn the nomination, stole the president's war chest by waltzing around the country with a Chinese cutout who lied about serving in Iraq, while the media calls them joyful, jolly old, middle of the road patriots.

This is the stupidest campaign I've ever seen. It's not even a real campaign. It's like they're ‘pretending the campaign’. What kind of Democrats are afraid of the media? When you're a Democrat, and you're in trouble, you run to the media so they can save you. Things have to be so bad that they know the media won't save them. It'll only make it worse. Kamala is running a basement campaign without the Covid excuse or the age. And since she's too scared of interviews, she's paying people to say nice things about her.