Matt Gaetz: Dems will move on guns by declaring firearm violence a public health emergency

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., warned Thursday that the next move by Democrats to regulate guns will be to declare that firearm violence is a public health emergency, which they’ll use as they used the COVID emergency to limit Americans’ freedom.

At a House Judiciary subcommittee meeting on the "ATF’s Assault on the Second Amendment," Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., argued that it’s time to declare a public health emergency to prevent gun violence.

"In St. Louis and nationwide, gun violence is a public health emergency and commonsense regulations are a necessity," she said.

"This country has more guns than people," she added. "There are approximately 400 million privately owned firearms in the United States, which has a population of 332 million. The U.S. is home to nearly half of the world’s civilian firearms."

At the same hearing, Gaetz warned that Bush’s threat is something Republicans need to take seriously.

"While she and I disagree strongly on this issue, her beliefs are sincere and they are strong and they are powerful, particularly when she expresses them," Gaetz said. "And so when she says to people that she wants to defund the police, she means it. And when she says in this committee meeting that gun violence is a public health emergency, she means that too."

"And our fellow Americans know the impact of folks up here in Washington declaring everything and anything a public health emergency," Gaetz added. "It means you’re more likely to be locked in your homes, deprived of your freedoms, less healthy, less safe, less secure and less able to live a truly American life."

"So know this: when the left talks about this as a public health emergency, get ready to see those enhanced authorities abused by the ATF," he said.

The idea of a public health emergency for firearms violence has been kicked around for years, and Democrats this year have revived their push to take new gun control measures after new mass shooting events.

Last week, President Biden renewed his call for an "assault weapons" ban like the one Congress approved in 1994.

"Do something. Do something big," Biden urged Congress last week while visiting the suburban Los Angeles community. "I’m determined to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines."

The president also signed an executive order aimed at stiffening background checks to buy guns.