Maryland Senate race: Democrat Alsobrooks leads Republican Hogan in closely watched contest

The Democratic candidate for senate in Maryland has pulled significantly ahead of her Republican rival, according to a recent poll.

The Washington Post-University of Maryland poll released Thursday shows Democrat Angela Alsobrooks holding an 11% lead over her rival, Republican Larry Hogan.

The gap between them among likely voters is surprising, given that both candidates enjoy a similar level of popularity with respondents.

Approximately 53% of respondents expressed favorable impressions of Hogan, compared to 27% who reported an unfavorable impression. Respondents gave Alsobrooks a 50% favorability rating, compared to 22% unfavorability.

Registered voters in the poll ranked the economy as the most important issue of the November elections, followed by immigration and then abortion.

The Washington Post-University of Maryland poll was conducted between Sept. 19 and Sept. 23 with a sample size of 1,012 registered voters.

It has a reported margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

With Democrats outnumbering Republicans by a roughly two-to-one margin in the state, Hogan will need a good chunk of cross-over voters to have a chance and has been highlighting his opposition to Trump and his independence from his party as he runs for the Senate.

Hogan, who flirted with a 2024 White House run before deciding against it, stood out from most other Republicans this spring for publicly calling for the guilty verdicts in Trump's criminal trial to be respected.

Hogan skipped July's Republican National Convention, where Trump was formally nominated, and has said he would not be voting for the former president. Hogan's campaign, after the former president's comments, spotlighted in a statement that "Governor Hogan has been clear he is not supporting President Trump just as he didn’t in 2016 and 2020."

Republicans are also aiming to flip seats in Ohio and Montana, two states Trump comfortably carried four years ago. And five more Democratic-held seats up for grabs this year are in crucial presidential-election battleground states.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser and Julia Johnson contributed to this report.