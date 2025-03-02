Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Ukraine

Marco Rubio blasts critics for demonizing 'peacemaker' Trump: 'It's only a bad thing when it's Donald Trump'

Rubio says talks with Russia will determine if 'peace is possible'

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
Trump is trying to create a ‘negotiating space’ for both Ukraine and Russia: GOP lawmaker Video

Trump is trying to create a ‘negotiating space’ for both Ukraine and Russia: GOP lawmaker

Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., gives his take on the heated meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on ‘Fox Report.’ 

Secretary of State Marco Rubio pushed back on critics of President Donald Trump's approach to ending the war in Ukraine on Sunday, saying the president is a "peacemaker."

Rubio made the comments during an appearance on ABC News' "This Week," telling host George Stephenopoulos that Trump is facing attacks simply because he is Trump.

"Shouldn't we at least try to see if there is a way to end this war in a way that's acceptable to both sides and is enduring and sustainable? How is that a bad thing?" Rubio said.

"I really am puzzled why anyone thinks that trying to be a peacemaker is a bad thing. It's only a bad thing when it's Donald Trump trying to do it. When it's President Trump. It's absurd to me," he added.

ZELENSKYY SPEAKS OUT AFTER PUBLIC SPAT WITH TRUMP, VANCE, SAYS DUSTUP ‘BAD FOR BOTH SIDES’

Marco Rubio in Dominican Republic

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended President Donald Trump's efforts to end the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)

Rubio went on to reject claims that Trump is working to placate Russia and Vladimir Putin, saying all the administration has done is reach out and say, "are you guys willing to talk about peace?"

Rubio's appearance comes days after an explosive meeting between Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House last week.

The meeting ended in a shouting match, with Trump arguing Ukraine doesn't "have the cards" to continue fighting Russia on its own and that a negotiated peace is the best way forward.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a press conference

Trump says Zelenskyy is not pushing for peace in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

Trump later accused Zelenskyy of "disrespecting" the U.S. during their meeting Friday and said the Ukrainian leader was not ready to secure peace for his country.

TRUMP SAYS UKRAINE RARE EARTH MINERALS DEAL WILL LEAD TO ‘SUSTAINABLE’ FUTURE BETWEEN US, UKRAINE

"I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations," Trump said in a Truth Social post Friday. "I don't want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."

Zelenskyy, Trump and Vance

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as U.S. Vice President JD Vance reacts at the White House in Washington, D.C. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo)

Zelenskyy visited Washington amid negotiations to end the war in Ukraine and was expected to sign a minerals agreement that will allow the U.S. access to Ukraine’s minerals in exchange for support the U.S. has provided the country since Russia's invasion in 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump instead kicked Zelenskyy out of the White House after their contentious public meeting.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics