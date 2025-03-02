Marco Rubio blasts critics for demonizing 'peacemaker' Trump: 'It's only a bad thing when it's Donald Trump'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio pushed back on critics of President Donald Trump's approach to ending the war in Ukraine on Sunday, saying the president is a "peacemaker."

Rubio made the comments during an appearance on ABC News' "This Week," telling host George Stephenopoulos that Trump is facing attacks simply because he is Trump.

"Shouldn't we at least try to see if there is a way to end this war in a way that's acceptable to both sides and is enduring and sustainable? How is that a bad thing?" Rubio said.

"I really am puzzled why anyone thinks that trying to be a peacemaker is a bad thing. It's only a bad thing when it's Donald Trump trying to do it. When it's President Trump. It's absurd to me," he added.

Rubio went on to reject claims that Trump is working to placate Russia and Vladimir Putin, saying all the administration has done is reach out and say, "are you guys willing to talk about peace?"

Rubio's appearance comes days after an explosive meeting between Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House last week.

The meeting ended in a shouting match, with Trump arguing Ukraine doesn't "have the cards" to continue fighting Russia on its own and that a negotiated peace is the best way forward.

Trump later accused Zelenskyy of "disrespecting" the U.S. during their meeting Friday and said the Ukrainian leader was not ready to secure peace for his country.

"I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations," Trump said in a Truth Social post Friday. "I don't want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."

Zelenskyy visited Washington amid negotiations to end the war in Ukraine and was expected to sign a minerals agreement that will allow the U.S. access to Ukraine’s minerals in exchange for support the U.S. has provided the country since Russia's invasion in 2022.

Trump instead kicked Zelenskyy out of the White House after their contentious public meeting.