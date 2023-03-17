Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Manhattan DA's office 'asked for a meeting' with law enforcement ahead of possible Trump indictment

The court source said that 'they are anticipating an indictment next week'

Marta Dhanis
By Marta Dhanis , Adam Sabes | Fox News
The Manhattan District Attorney's office has asked for a meeting with law enforcement ahead of a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump next week, according to a court source.

According to the source, the meeting was requested Thursday and hasn't been set. The meeting is to "discuss logistics for some time next week, which would mean that they are anticipating an indictment next week," the source familiar with the planning said.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)

The Manhattan District Attorney's office declined to "confirm or comment," when contacted by Fox News.

