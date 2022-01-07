Manchin pressured to back filibuster changes by Clinton, Obama, Oprah

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is getting pressure from powerful corners of the Democratic Party to change his stance on the Senate filibuster to pass voting reforms.

In addition to regular talks with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and other fellow Democratic senators, Manchin has heard from past presidents and celebrities alike.

SCHUMER ADMITS FILIBUSTER VOTE IS 'UPHILL' CLIMB AMID ONGOING 'PRIVATE' TALKS WITH MANCHIN, SINEMA

He's told colleagues that his phone has been lighting up in recent days with calls from former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and legendary TV host Oprah Winfrey, Politico reported.

They are lobbying him to vote in favor of removing the 60-vote Senate rule to pass major voting rights reforms with a simple majority.

Representatives for Manchin, Clinton, Obama and Winfrey did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

SCHUMER TARGETS FILIBUSTER REFORM TO PASS VOTING RIGHTS LEGISLATION

The pressure is ramping up as Schumer set a Jan. 17 deadline to vote on changing the Senate filibuster rules to advance voting reforms – a top priority for the Democratic agenda. Schumer wants an exception made for election legislation, arguing there's an urgent need for national standards to combat "voter suppression" laws passed in GOP-led states after the 2020 presidential election.

So far, Manchin has shown no signs of budging and continues to stress the importance of protecting the Senate as an institution.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In response to a question about a filibuster exception for voting rights, Manchin told reporters Tuesday: "Anytime there's a carve out, you eat the whole turkey."