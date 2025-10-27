Man who went viral for heckling Winsome Sears with racist comment dealt another blow after getting fired

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The man who went viral for lobbing racially charged insults at Virginia gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears during a college football game earlier this month, subsequently filed a police report claiming he was getting harassed after the incident went viral.

The Fairfax County Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that it was aware of the police report that was filed and that, ultimately, the department's threat assessment unit found that the information provided did not meet the criteria for a criminal investigation.

"Go back to Haiti!," the man from the viral video yelled at Sears, a Republican, during a James Madison University football game earlier this month. "Traitor!"

After the incident, Sears clarified on social media that she is an immigrant from Jamaica, not Haiti.

"I thought Democrats were supposed to love everyone," Sears quipped at the time.

The man, identified by local news reports as Scott Pogorelc, from Centerville, Virginia, was also reportedly fired by his employer, a subsidiary of government contractor Lockheed Martin. A JMU football player by the same last name is a redshirt senior on the Dukes' offensive line.

"We hold all of our employees and subsidiaries to the highest standards of integrity and professional conduct. Any behavior that violates our Code of Ethics will be thoroughly investigated and employees found in violation will be held accountable. Zeta Associates investigated the matter, and the individual is no longer employed," said a statement from a Lockheed Martin spokesperson, according to Fox 5 DC reporter Allison Papson.

Meanwhile, Pogorelc is also a Democratic Party donor, according to Federal Election Commission filings and the Virginia Public Access Project. Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic candidate for Virginia governor running against Sears, was among those he has donated to.

The situation involving Pogorelc was not the first time Sears has faced racially insensitive remarks in recent months amid her campaign. In August, while speaking out against transgender bathroom policies outside an Arlington County school board meeting, a counter-protester held up a sign that read: "Hey Winsome, if trans can’t share your bathroom, then Blacks can’t share my water fountain."

Following that incident, current GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who is facing the end of his term limit, blasted what he described as the "hypocrisy of the liberal left."

"Winsome is so much bigger than this idiocy," Youngkin wrote on X.

"This is wrong. [Winsome Earle-Sears] — and Virginia — deserve better," added Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares in response to the sign. Miyares is running for reelection against Democratic Party candidate Jay Jones.

Fox News Digital's Sophia Compton contributed to this report.