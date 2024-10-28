'Makes me fearful': Minnesota woman whose attacker freed by Harris-supported bail fund speaks out

EXCLUSIVE: A 79-year-old Somali American woman in Minnesota, who was shot by an assailant ultimately released with the help of a bail fund supported by Vice President Kamala Harris, is speaking out against the vice president, telling Fox News Digital that her record raised questions about her "judgment and priorities in office."

Halima Farah, who came to the U.S. in 2005 and became a citizen in 2011, recounted her "traumatic experience" on Jan. 2, 2021. She was shot and robbed of her rent money outside her Minneapolis apartment by De’Seanna Williams, police said at the time. Farah said she suffered bone fractures to her shoulder blade and skull, hemorrhages in her skull, lacerations on her face and had a gunshot wound to her upper thigh and buttocks area.

Williams was arrested after the attack but was bailed out by the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a fund that Harris promoted during the George Floyd riots in 2020.

In a blog post on Medium on May 31, 2020, then-Sen. Harris asked for individuals to "make a contribution to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, an organization working on the ground in Minnesota to post bail for arrested protesters."

Harris also posted in support of the Minnesota Freedom Fund that June as protests over the police death of Floyd in Minneapolis swept the country.

"If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota," she posted, along with a link to donate.

The post is still live on the site, and the link now re-directs to an ActBlue page headlined, "Kamala Harris for the People," encouraging individuals to "make a donation to the Minnesota Freedom Fund."

"Your support will help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota," the website states.

Only a fraction of the more than $41 million raised actually went to freeing rioters, according to a FOX 9 report in 2020. The Minnesota Freedom Fund has reportedly bailed out defendants from prisons in Minnesota who had been charged with murder, violent felonies and sex crimes.

The Minnesota Freedom Fund did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Farah, who does not speak English, provided her responses to Fox News Digital's questions through her translator via email.

Farah told Fox News Digital that Harris’ promotion of the fund "should spark questions and debates over her suitability for higher office."

"I believe that a president should not support measures that may lead to the release of violent criminals," Farah said. "The implications of such policies are serious and warrant careful consideration."

"Kamala Harris does not deserve to serve as President of the United States, and her tenure as vice president has weakened my rights," Farah continued. "Also, her encouragement of donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund is terrible to my safety and my life."

Farah said, "the idea that the vice president would support bail for violent offenders is troubling to me and makes me fearful."

"It raises questions about her judgment and priorities in office," she said.

After she was released on bail with the help of the Minnesota Freedom Fund for beating, shooting and robbing Farah, Williams committed a non-violent crime of felony check forgery. Williams later pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree aggravated robbery and one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. She was sentenced to prison as part of the plea agreement and is expected to be released in April 2025.

"I realized that I didn’t get justice at all," Farah told Fox News Digital, saying the Minnesota Freedom Fund "fosters criminal behavior and leaves victims without a sense of justice."

Farah went on to slam Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, for rising crime in the state.

"I don’t feel safe right now in the United States, especially in our state of Minnesota after the riots of George Floyd and the aftermath under Gov. Walz’ watch," Farah said.

Minnesota murder rates have risen under Walz’s leadership.

Walz was sworn in as governor in 2019. Data from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety reviewed by Fox News Digital shows that in 2018, the year before Walz took office, the state recorded 104 murders, a figure that increased by more than 12% in 2019, when the state recorded 117 murders. Murders in the state in 2020, when violent crimes spiked nationwide, skyrocketed to 185. In 2021, the state recorded 201 murders, 182 in 2022 and 172 last year.

Data from the state shows that in the four years before Walz took office, from 2015-2018, there was an average of about 113 murders recorded in the state each year, which has increased to 171 murders, according to the yearly average under Walz’s five years as governor.

FBI crime data reviewed by Fox News Digital shows that homicides in 2017, Trump’s first year in office, slightly dipped nationally from 15,320 in 2016 to 15,312 in 2017. The data shows violent crime again dipped in 2018, at 14,604 homicides, and again in 2019 to 14,678, before skyrocketing in 2020 amid the riots to 18,965 homicides.

Farah told Fox News Digital she believes that "former President Donald Trump is tough on crime and criminals."

"I would feel more comfortable and relieved having Trump in the White House," she said. "I would also encourage anyone who loves this country not to vote for her."

Farah said she hopes "to meet former President Trump or his running mate JD Vance before the election to share my concerns and fears."



The Harris-Walz campaign declined to comment when reached by Fox News Digital.