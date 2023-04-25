Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maine
Published

Maine Gov. Janet Mills signs law making to-go cocktails permanent

ME law requires the drinks to be labeled, placed in the trunk or non-passenger compartments

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Maine’s pandemic rule allowing to-go cocktails is going to be sticking around.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed into law a bill Monday evening to make booze-to-go from restaurants and bars permanent, joining more then a dozen states that allow carry-out mixed drinks.

To-go cocktails gained popularity nationwide during the pandemic when restaurants and bars were shut down. Maine’s new law requires those drinks to be labeled and placed in the trunk or non-passenger compartments of a vehicle.

NEWLY-FORMED NONPROFIT SEEKS TO BUY MOST OF MAINE NEWSPAPERS

ME Gov. Mills

Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill into law that makes to-go cocktails permanent at bars and restaurants in the state. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

An executive order issued by Mills in 2020 permitted restaurants to sell and deliver beverages if accompanied by a food order, while distilleries could sell liquor without food. Last year, a law extended to-go drinks, including delivery and take-out. The law is now permanent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All told, 19 states and the District of Columbia have enacted laws to permanently allow cocktails to-go and 14 others have enacted temporary laws since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

More from Politics