Madeline Albright on Kosovo: 'What we did there was not legal, but it was right'

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright told NPR Thursday that the U.S.'s actions during the Kosovo crisis, including bombing the area without sanction from the United Nations, was illegal according to international law but still the right thing to do.

President Bill Clinton ordered the bombing of Kosovo in 1999 in an attempt to stop "brutality" by Serbian forces against the Albanian Kosovars.

The NPR segment discussed the parallels between that and the current crisis with Syria. Asked by the host under what scenario the U.S. could go ahead with a military strike without U.N. Security Council approval and still call it "legal," Albright replied: