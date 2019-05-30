Longtime Mississippi Republican Sen. Thad Cochran dead at 81

Former Mississippi Republican Sen. Thad Cochran, who served in Congress for more than 45 years and chaired the Senate Appropriations Committee, died Thursday. He was 81.

Cochran resigned from the Senate in April 2018, citing health reasons.

According to a statement from the office of his successor, Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, Cochran “passed away peacefully early Thursday morning in Oxford.”

Cochran, a Navy veteran, rose in through the ranks of the Senate to chair both the powerful appropriations and agriculture committees.

“Cochran’s family extends its gratitude for the support shown to the Senator by Mississippians over the years," Hyde-Smith said in the statement.

Services for Cochran are pending.

