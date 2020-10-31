Expand / Collapse search
2020 Presidential Election
Live updates: Trump, Biden campaign in Midwest ahead of Election Day

The nation's day of decision will be Tuesday, Nov. 3

Trump makes campaign stops in three Midwestern battleground statesVideo

Trump makes campaign stops in three Midwestern battleground states

President hits Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota in final days before the election; John Roberts reports.

With just days remaining until Election Day, both President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden crisscrossed Midwestern states Friday, hoping to pick up last-minute votes. 

Trump held rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota and Biden campaigned in Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota. 

The president gained ground on Biden in national polling this week, narrowing the Democrat's lead to 8 points, according to a Fox News Poll. Biden's 52%-44% advantage was down slightly from three weeks earlier when he had a 10-point lead in the same poll: 53%-43%. 

