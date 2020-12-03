LIVE UPDATES: Georgia county defends election handling in hearing

The chairman of Georgia's Fulton County Board of Commissioners Thursday defended the county's election process in front of the Georgia Senate Government Oversight Committee.

Fast Facts Fulton County had several issues during the election, including having to rescan hundreds of thousands of ballots after a voting machine mobile server crashed.



Georgia is due to recertify its election results this week after the Trump campaign requested a recount in addition to an earlier hand recount.

Rob Pitts said Fulton County deserves an "A-plus" for its handling of the general election after criticism from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

"I can tell you that beyond a shadow of a doubt there's been no instance of any unusual activity within Fulton County," he said. "Has there been a situation from time to time where there's an issue with technology? Yes. Has there been a situation from time to time where there may be human error? But as far as an orchestrated effort to manipulate votes in Fulton County, that's not the case. I have challenged anyone who has made those allegations to come forward."

The county suffered from several issues during the election, including having to rescan ballots after a voting machine mobile server crashed.

The Trump campaign has also challenged the results in several other states including Pennsylvania and Michigan.

