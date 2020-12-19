Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live Coverage
Published

LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Senate runoffs see more than 1 million ballots already cast

Mail ballots accounted for 481,171 of the votes and in-person early voting totaled 641,924 as early voting got underway last week

Fox News
close
Alyssa Farah: Far-left’s attempt to take over Georgia is ‘concerning’Video

Alyssa Farah: Far-left’s attempt to take over Georgia is ‘concerning’

White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah argues Democrats have made flipping Georgia to a blue state a ‘top priority’ in recent years.

Nearly 1.1 million voters in Georgia have already cast their ballots in the two Senate runoffs next month that will decide which party controls the upper chamber. 

Fast Facts

    • Between mail ballots and early in-person votes, more than 1.12 million votes have been cast in the two January runoffs 
    • Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue will face Democrats Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff on Jan. 5. 

    Between mail ballots and early in-person votes, more than 1.12 million votes have been cast in the two January runoffs 

    Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue will face Democrats Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff on Jan. 5. 

Mail ballots accounted for 481,171 of the votes and in-person early voting totaled 641,924 as early voting got underway last week. 

Georgia’s high early-voting numbers could be the result of a nationwide campaign on both sides of the aisle to emphasize what’s at stake: control of the upper chamber -- and possibly the fate of the Democratic agenda.

It could also just be a reflection of a population explosion in Georgia -- 1 million new voters have taken up residence in the state in the last four years.

Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue will face Democrats the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively, on Jan. 5. 

Follow below for updates on the Georgia Senate runoffs. Mobile users click here. 

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election