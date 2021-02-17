LIVE UPDATES: US Attorney, FBI investigating Cuomo's handling of nursing home crisis

The FBI and US attorney’s office in Brooklyn have begun an investigation into how New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration handled the state’s nursing home crisis during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report Wednesday.

The investigation is not yet far along and is focused on top members of Cuomo’s coronavirus task force, the Albany Times-Union reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter. Neither Cuomo nor any administration official has at this point been accused of any wrongdoing.

FAST FACTS Cuomo has faced bipartisan scrutiny over his handling of the nursing home crisis



Last August, the Justice Department sent out a request for data on nursing home deaths during the pandemic to several state governors, including Cuomo.

Members of Cuomo’s task force include New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker and Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa. The latter drew scrutiny this month after she seemingly admitted the governor’s team withheld information related to COVID-19-related deaths at nursing homes.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz R-Texas is calling for a congressional probe, reports said.

