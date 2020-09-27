Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES
Published

Graham details timeline for Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court confirmation process starting Oct. 12

Sen. Lindsey Graham shared the anticipated timeline about the upcoming Supreme Court fight

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
close
Sen. Graham: Democrats will try to destroy Barrett at their own perilVideo

Sen. Graham: Democrats will try to destroy Barrett at their own peril

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham joins 'Sunday Morning Futures.'

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Sunday detailed the timeline of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation process starting Oct. 12.

MARCH FOR OUR LIVES PROTESTS MCCONNELL'S SUPREME COURT STANCE WITH GIANT MURAL OUTSIDE HIS HOME

"More than half of the Supreme Court justices who have had hearings were done within 16 days or less, so we'll start on Oct. 12," Graham told "Sunday Morning Futures."

"We'll have a day of introduction. We'll have two days of questioning, Tuesday and Wednesday, and on [Oct. 15] we'll begin the markup."

"We’ll hold it over for a week, and we'll report her nomination out of the committee on Oct. 22," he continued. "Then it will be up to Sen. [Mitch] McConnell as to what to do with the nomination once it comes out of committee."

Judge Amy Coney Barrett applauds as President Donald Trump announces Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Judge Amy Coney Barrett applauds as President Donald Trump announces Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Graham first confirmed the Oct. 12 start date to Judge Jeanine Pirro on Saturday night after President Trump announced Barrett's nomination.

"Democrats try to destroy Judge Barrett at their own peril," Graham said on Sunday. "Their base is going nuts. They've raised $300 million since the passing of Justice [Ruth Bader] Ginsburg. I’m being outraised two to one. Every Republican running the Senate is being hit hard with all of this money."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"Every Democratic senator is going to be under tremendous pressure to destroy Judge Barrett," he said.

-
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election