Thanksgiving canceled? Liberals who say America's holiday promotes genocide and White supremacy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberal pundits and news outlets across the country are using Thanksgiving week to disparage the holiday and label it a function of White supremacy and genocide.

"What is Thanksgiving to Indigenous people? 'A day of mourning'" a USA Today headline on Tuesday said, accompanied by an article that claimed "many" Americans believe the holiday "represents the dark shadow of genocide."

THANKSGIVING TURKEY: WHAT THE CDC SAYS NOT TO DO BEFORE COOKING A BIRD

A weather service, Currently, posted an article Tuesday suggesting that Americans who celebrate Thanksgiving are "hurting" the Native American community.

"Thanksgiving will be celebrated by many people across the country," the tweet said. "The holiday perpetuates in a false narrative, that spins the true history of genocide and colonization into a light and largely false story."

On MSNBC over the weekend, Gyasi Ross, who is Native American, explained a segment that white people have created a fake story around Thanksgiving and that the pilgrims are responsible for a system of White supremacy that is used to carry out "state sponsored" violence against Black people to this day.

THANKSGIVING TRAVEL: BEST AND WORST TIMES TO GO

Over at the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, author Michael Coard penned an opinion piece that said: "When the Pilgrims arrived on the Mayflower in 1620, they didn’t bring thanks. They didn’t even give thanks. Instead, they brought racist genocide and gave nothing."

A green bean casserole recipe on the website Eater this week warns readers, "Thanksgiving traces its origins to an uneasy, temporary alliance between 17th-century English settlers and members of the Wampanoag Confederacy."

On the petition website Change.org, over 75,000 people signed a petition calling on the Wall Street Journal to stop publishing its annual Thanksgiving editorial that paints Pilgrims in a positive light. The Wall Street Journal has rejected that request.

WALL STREET JOURNAL REFUSES TO BOW TO LEFT'S DEMANDS TO CANCEL THANKSGIVING EDITORIALS: 'WE WON'T BEND'

In mid-November, the chancellor of the Washington, D.C. , public schools, sent a letter to the D.C. public schools community encouraging parents and children to "decolonize" Thanksgiving, a holiday which he said brings up "horrors."

Lifestyle media company Green Matters posted an article this week outlining the many ways Thanksgiving is "bad."

"Not only is Thanksgiving offensive to Indigenous people, but it glorifies colonialism, slavery, and even epidemics," the article states. "Many Americans who celebrate Thanksgiving have no idea just how cruel the holiday’s origins are, while those who do may choose to either boycott the holiday, or just use it as an excuse to express general gratitude, gather with family, and eat comfort foods."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This Thanksgiving, please consider some alternate options such as listening to Native speakers to broaden your perspectives, engaging and educating your families on this topic, giving back to the community or supporting Native businesses," Oregon Democratic State Senator Kayse Jama tweeted.