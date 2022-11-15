Liberal dark money network hauled in more than $1.5B in anonymous donations for left-wing causes in 2021

The nation's largest left-wing dark money network raised more than $1.5 billion in anonymous donations to bankroll liberal endeavors in 2021, tax forms reveal.

The secret money network, which consists of five nonprofits managed by Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm Arabella Advisors, also combined for nearly $1 billion in total spending last year, the documents further show.

In recent years, the Arabella-managed nonprofits have solidified how Democrats benefit from substantial amounts of dark money as they simultaneously rail against its influence in politics by targeting right-leaning organizations.

"These latest tax returns prove that the Arabella Advisors network remains the largest dark money player in American politics," Americans for Public Trust executive director Caitlin Sutherland told Fox News Digital.

"After raking in nearly $1.6 billion in anonymous contributions, and spending nearly $1 billion, this network has established itself as the preeminent hub on the left to finance efforts to defund the police, pack the Supreme Court, enforce radical green energy policies, and prop up the Biden administrations failing agenda," Sutherland said.

The network's web of groups sits under five Arabella-managed nonprofits: the New Venture Fund, Sixteen Thirty Fund, Windward Fund, Hopewell Fund and North Fund.

Each fund acts as a fiscal sponsor to other left-wing nonprofits by providing their tax status to the nonprofits housed beneath them. This setup allows the fiscally sponsored groups to avoid filing tax forms to the IRS. The five funds also move massive sums to progressive groups outside their network.

"As we've stated in the past, Arabella Advisors is a business dedicated to making philanthropic work more efficient, effective, and equitable," Arabella spokesperson Steve Sampson told Fox News Digital. "We are proud of the work we do for all of our clients, including our nonprofit clients who hire us to provide HR, legal, payroll and other administrative services. Like all service providers, we work for our clients, not the other way around. They make their own decisions on strategy, fundraising, and programmatic goals."

The five Arabella-managed nonprofits also hide donor information on their respective tax forms, keeping the public in the dark to the full extent of who is using the network as a conduit to fund left-wing initiatives.

The New Venture Fund remains the largest nonprofit in the network. In 2021, NVF collected $955 million in donations while racking up $553 million in total expenses, including $326 million in grants pushed to outside groups. America Votes, Community Change and the Economic Innovation Group are just a few of the dozens of outside groups to receive its cash, its newest tax forms show.

The Windward Fund, which focuses on environmental initiatives, raised roughly $273 million and spent $107 million, including $72 million in grants to outside groups last year. The Sixteen Thirty Fund raked in $190 million and reported $173 million in expenses. They funneled more than $107 million in donations to organizations outside their network, according to its tax forms.

The Hopewell Fund, meanwhile, took in nearly $123 million in donations, and the North Fund received almost $43 million from secretive donors. Those two groups tallied a combined $155 million in total expenses, including $75 million in grants to outside left-wing causes.

Arabella Advisors recently expanded its operations as it deals with massive amounts of cash raised and poured into progressive causes across the country.

The firm recently acquired New York-based Kiwi Partners, which provides nonprofit accounting and consulting services. The group previously told Fox News Digital that the acquisition "deepens Arabella's capacity to support the nonprofit sector."

The network contains dozens of liberal groups ranging from Campaign for Our Shared Future, which formed this year to push back against opponents of Critical Race Theory in K-12 schools, to Governing for Impact, which quietly works behind the scenes with President Biden's administration to shape policy.

Influential Democratic donors use the network to funnel cash to projects, including billionaire George Soros, who provided millions to Governing for Impact and its action fund, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Other financiers - such as Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss - also pass money through the expansive dark money network.

Arabella Advisors collected nearly $47 million in payments from the five funds for administrative, operations and management services in 2021, making it a highly lucrative business.