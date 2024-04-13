Less than 1 in 4 Americans have favorable opinion of federal government: poll

Less than a quarter of the United States population has a positive opinion about the federal government, according to a new poll.

The Pew Research Center released a report Thursday derived from their American Trends Panel survey, noting shifts in public perception of government at the local, state, and federal level.

The survey found that only 22% of U.S. adults hold a favorable view of the federal government.

GEN Z HAPPINESS IS MOST DRIVEN BY ONE SURPRISING THING, GALLUP POLL FINDS

This rating, recorded at the end of 2023, marks a 10% drop from the previous data from the end of 2022.

Approximately 32% of Democrats and "Democratic-leaning independents" view the federal government favorably, according to Pew Research. This marks a 17-point drop in approval since May 2022.

Only 11% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents hold a positive view of the federal government. This is on par with 2022 responses, but a marked drop from 41% approval documented in 2019 under the Trump administration.

NEW POLL REVEALS CRUCIAL BATTLEGROUND STATE PREFERS TRUMP OVER BIDEN IN HEATED 2024 REMATCH

U.S. adults responding to the survey had less overwhelmingly negative feelings towards state-level governance, according to Pew Research.

50% of respondents reported a favorable opinion of their state government, compared to 49% who reported an unfavorable view.

The poll found that approximately 61% of respondents reported a favorable view of their local government. Pew reported that political party affiliation had much less influence on local approval compared to state or federal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The American Trends Panel survey was conducted from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, 2023.

It surveyed 5,203 U.S. adults on a variety of political, cultural, and social issues. It has a margin of error of +/- 1.8%.