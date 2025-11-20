Leavitt doesn't mince words ahead of Mamdani-Trump meeting: 'Communist coming to the White House'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the election of New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani "speaks volumes" about the state of the Democratic Party.

"It speaks volumes that tomorrow we have a communist coming to the White House, because that's who the Democrat Party elected as the mayor of the largest city in the country," Leavitt told reporters on Thursday.

She added that the highly-anticipated meeting also shows that President Donald Trump "is willing to meet with anyone, and talk to anyone, and to try to do what's right on behalf of the American people, whether they live in blue states or red states — or blue cities."

Mamdani identifies as a Democratic socialist and has rejected the suggestion that he is a communist. However, that has not stopped many from continuing to say he is one. When Trump announced his meeting with Mamdani, he also called the incoming mayor a "communist."

"Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran 'Kwame' Mamdani, has asked for a meeting. We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st. Further details to follow!," Trump wrote on Thursday.

Trump and Mamdani have a history of taking swipes at each other. During his campaign, Mamdani vowed to "Trump-proof" the city, while Trump endorsed Mamdani's main opponent, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, giving this meeting more weight.

"I know that for tens of thousands of New Yorkers, this meeting is between two very different candidates who they voted for the same reason. They wanted a leader who would take on the cost of living crisis that makes it impossible for working people to afford living in this city," Mamdani told reporters on Thursday.

The mayor-elect said he is willing to work with anyone, including Trump, to benefit New Yorkers. He framed the meeting as an "opportunity to make the case for New Yorkers," later adding that he would "make that case to anyone."

Mamdani said that he was looking forward to speaking with Trump about "the affordability agenda, public safety, and economic security for each and every person that calls the city home."