Zohran Mamdani

Leavitt doesn't mince words ahead of Mamdani-Trump meeting: 'Communist coming to the White House'

Karoline Leavitt's remarks come as Zohran Mamdani prepares to visit Oval Office on Friday

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Leavitt previews Trump-Mamdani meeting: 'Communist coming to the White House' Video

Leavitt previews Trump-Mamdani meeting: 'Communist coming to the White House'

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said ahead of President Donald Trump's meeting with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani that a "communist is coming to the White House." (Credit: Pool)

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the election of New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani "speaks volumes" about the state of the Democratic Party.

"It speaks volumes that tomorrow we have a communist coming to the White House, because that's who the Democrat Party elected as the mayor of the largest city in the country," Leavitt told reporters on Thursday.

She added that the highly-anticipated meeting also shows that President Donald Trump "is willing to meet with anyone, and talk to anyone, and to try to do what's right on behalf of the American people, whether they live in blue states or red states — or blue cities."

NYC MAYOR-ELECT MAMDANI SAYS HE’LL WORK WITH TRUMP ‘TO MAKE LIFE MORE AFFORDABLE’ DESPITE POLICY CLASHES

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in split image

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said it "speaks volumes" to have "communist" New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House ahead of his upcoming meeting with President Donald Trump. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo; Seth Wenig/AP Photo)

Mamdani identifies as a Democratic socialist and has rejected the suggestion that he is a communist. However, that has not stopped many from continuing to say he is one. When Trump announced his meeting with Mamdani, he also called the incoming mayor a "communist."

"Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran 'Kwame' Mamdani, has asked for a meeting. We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st. Further details to follow!," Trump wrote on Thursday.

Trump and Mamdani have a history of taking swipes at each other. During his campaign, Mamdani vowed to "Trump-proof" the city, while Trump endorsed Mamdani's main opponent, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, giving this meeting more weight.

Zohran Mamdani speaks to press the day after winning the election

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani speaks during a news conference in the Queens borough of New York, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. (Heather Khalifa/AP Photo)

ZOHRAN MAMDANI REVEALS WHAT HE PLANS TO DISCUSS WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP IN OVAL OFFICE MEETING

"I know that for tens of thousands of New Yorkers, this meeting is between two very different candidates who they voted for the same reason. They wanted a leader who would take on the cost of living crisis that makes it impossible for working people to afford living in this city," Mamdani told reporters on Thursday.

The mayor-elect said he is willing to work with anyone, including Trump, to benefit New Yorkers. He framed the meeting as an "opportunity to make the case for New Yorkers," later adding that he would "make that case to anyone."

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani exits a press conference at City Hall Park in New York City on Nov. 20, 2025.  (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Mamdani said that he was looking forward to speaking with Trump about "the affordability agenda, public safety, and economic security for each and every person that calls the city home."

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

