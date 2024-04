Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is calling on President Biden to utilize the U.S.'s influence on the world stage to block the International Criminal Court's (ICC) reported plan to issue arrest warrants for top Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

If true, the warrants would be "baseless and illegitimate" and prove a blow to U.S. national security, Johnson said in an impassioned statement Monday.

"If unchallenged by the Biden administration, the ICC could create and assume unprecedented power to issue arrest warrants against American political leaders, American diplomats, and American military personnel, thereby endangering our country's sovereign authority," the speaker said.

"Instead of wrongly targeting Israel, the ICC should pursue charges against Iran and its terror proxies, including Hamas, for engaging in horrific war crimes. The Biden administration must immediately and unequivocally demand that the ICC stand down and the U.S. should use every available tool to prevent such an abomination."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for a response.

State Department deputy spokesman Vidant Patel would not confirm or deny whether the U.S. was aware of the ICC's reported plans during a press briefing on Monday, but he told reporters, "On this investigation, our position is clear. We continue to believe that the ICC does not have jurisdiction over the Palestinian situation."

Israeli officials are concerned that the ICC is preparing arrest warrants over Israel's response to the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by the terrorist group Hamas, the New York Times reported early Monday.

Israel has been accused of blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza while waging a ground invasion and airstrike campaign in order to get Israeli hostages being held by Hamas back to their homes. But there's been mounting criticism of Israel on the world stage over the severity of its response.

Like the U.S., Israel is not a member of the ICC, but the Palestinian territories were admitted in April 2015.

"Under my leadership, Israel will never accept any attempt by the ICC to undermine its inherent right of self-defense," Netanyahu said in a statement on X Friday. "The threat to seize the soldiers and officials of the Middle East’s only democracy and the world’s only Jewish state is outrageous. We will not bow to it."

"While the ICC will not affect Israel’s actions, it would set a dangerous precedent that threatens the soldiers and officials of all democracies fighting savage terrorism and wanton aggression."