Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

US Environment

Trump tells Mexico to fix cross-border sewage problem flowing into US communities 'IMMEDIATELY'

Raw sewage from Tijuana has impacted tourism in San Diego and Navy SEAL training at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. officials say

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Veterans sound the alarm on Mexican sewage crisis sickening Navy SEALs off California coast Video

Veterans sound the alarm on Mexican sewage crisis sickening Navy SEALs off California coast

Fox News Digital spoke with Navy SEAL veterans and the CEO of VetComm about the sewage "crisis" sickening SEAL candidates as they train off the coast of San Diego County. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for Mexico to address the millions of gallons of raw and untreated sewage water that flow into the United States, creating health hazards in nearby communities, according to officials.

"Mexico must take care of its water and sewage problem, IMMEDIATELY. It is a true threat to the people of Texas, California, and the United States of America!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

For years, sewage from border cities like Tijuana has seeped into the United States through the Tijuana River, with local leaders describing the issue as a health crisis.

Officials have said the sewage impacts the area's tourism — especially at local beaches — and the Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, where Navy SEALs train.

LIV GOLF STAR PHIL MICKELSON ADDS HIS REACTION TO DEEPENING SEWAGE CRISIS IN SAN DIEGO

Ariel view of San Diego

Aerial view of the city of Tijuana, Mexico (top) and San Diego, California. President Donald Trump on Wednesday demanded that Mexico address its raw sewage that has been seeping into the United States for decades.  (Getty Images)

The crisis is blamed on Tijuana's outdated wastewater infrastructure, which has been strained by the area’s skyrocketing population.

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond has called the matter one of the worst environmental and public health crises in the country that no one is talking about.

"I’m glad to see the President finally address this decades-long crisis," he told Fox News Digital. "It’s impacted our military readiness, threatened national security, and created an environmental disaster for Southern California — all while Mexico has faced little to no accountability."

"That must change," he added. "We need real enforcement, real consequences, and real action to protect our communities."

MEXICO TO DUMP MILLIONS OF GALLONS OF SEWAGE INTO TIJUANA RIVER, US CONTINUES TO BE A DUMPING GROUND: OFFICIAL

Sewage-fouled runoff from the Tijuana River has prompted authorities to call for a solution to fix the issue. 

Sewage-fouled runoff from the Tijuana River has prompted authorities to call for a solution to fix the issue.  (Reuters/Mike Blake)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Mexican Embassy in Washington, D.C.

In July, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and his Mexican counterpart, Secretary of the Environment and Natural Resources of Mexico Alicia Bárcena Ibarra, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that streamlines efforts by both governments to address the crisis.

In a Wednesday post on X, Zeldin said the Trump administration was taking action to end the "flow of disgusting raw sewage" from Mexico into the U.S.

"We are working very closely with our Mexican counterparts to ensure San Diego-area beaches can reopen, foul odors cease, and the Tijuana River Valley gets cleaned up as quickly as humanly possible," he wrote. "This will also be great for our Navy SEALs who train in the area."

Lee Zeldin addresses a hearing

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin of New York speaks before Congress. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Nothing short of total implementation of the July 2025 MOU between the U.S. and Mexico will be acceptable," he added. "All of the Mexico-side projects slated for completion in 2026 and 2027 are absolutely critical to get done!"

The MOU designates millions of dollars for wastewater projects and maps out additional initiatives for Mexico to prepare for further population growth in Tijuana in the coming years.

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this report.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue