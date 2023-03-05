Larry Hogan says he will not seek 2024 GOP nomination for president

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he will not seek the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

"I did give it serious consideration, and I talked to people everywhere, and I talked to my family, and it was a tough decision, but I’ve decided that I will not be a candidate for the Republican nomination for president," Hogan told CBS’s "Face the Nation" in a sit-down interview to air in full Sunday.

Asked about going up against affronts from former President Donald Trump, Hogan said, "That really didn’t scare me. You’re right, it would be a tough race, and he’s very tough, you know. But I beat life-threatening cancer, so having Trump call me names on Twitter didn’t really scare me off."

"I have long said that I care more about ensuring a future for the Republican Party than securing my own future in the Republican Party. That is why I will not be seeking the Republican nomination for president," Hogan added on Twitter after a preview of the interview was posted online.

