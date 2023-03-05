Expand / Collapse search
ELECTIONS
Larry Hogan says he will not seek 2024 GOP nomination for president

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he will not run for president in 2024

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he will not seek the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. 

"I did give it serious consideration, and I talked to people everywhere, and I talked to my family, and it was a tough decision, but I’ve decided that I will not be a candidate for the Republican nomination for president," Hogan told CBS’s "Face the Nation" in a sit-down interview to air in full Sunday. 

LARRY HOGAN GETS ROASTED BY CONSERVATIVES FOR CALLING DESANTIS' EDUCATION BILL ‘AUTHORITARIAN’

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced he will not run in 2024 because he cares "more about ensuring a future for the Republican Party."

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced he will not run in 2024 because he cares "more about ensuring a future for the Republican Party." (William B. Plowman/NBC via Getty Images)

Asked about going up against affronts from former President Donald Trump, Hogan said, "That really didn’t scare me. You’re right, it would be a tough race, and he’s very tough, you know. But I beat life-threatening cancer, so having Trump call me names on Twitter didn’t really scare me off." 

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he will not run for president in 2024. 

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he will not run for president in 2024.  (Ronda Churchill/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I have long said that I care more about ensuring a future for the Republican Party than securing my own future in the Republican Party. That is why I will not be seeking the Republican nomination for president," Hogan added on Twitter after a preview of the interview was posted online.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

