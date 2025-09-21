Expand / Collapse search
Kyle Rittenhouse took time off work to grieve killing of Charlie Kirk: 'Meant a lot to me'

Rittenhouse said he took week off work after seeing video of conservative activist's murder

Emma Colton By Emma Colton , Sophia Compton Fox News
Thousands mourn Charlie Kirk at stadium memorial service Video

Thousands mourn Charlie Kirk at stadium memorial service

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., reports from State Farm Stadium where tens of thousands gather for Charlie Kirk's memorial service.

EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse spoke with Fox News Digital Sunday about his friendship with Charlie Kirk, a bond that began in 2021, as he attended the conservative activist’s massive memorial service at State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Rittenhouse — who first connected with Kirk while facing homicide charges that made him a political lightning rod — said he immediately took time off work to grieve the loss of the Turning Point USA founder.

"When Charlie was assassinated, I was on my lunch break at work," Rittenhouse told Fox News Digital Sunday morning. "I just got home to let my dog out. And I went on X, and the first video I saw was my friend being murdered."

PASTOR: CHARLIE KIRK’S GRAPHIC DEATH WAS 'TRAUMATIC' AS MANY AMERICANS RECONCILE WITH LOSS

Charlie Kirk Kyle Rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse, right, is introduced to a cheering crowd by Charlie Kirk, middle, founder of Turning Point USA, as Jack Posobiec, left, host of Once America News Network, joins them on stage, Dec. 20, 2021, in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin/The Associated Press )

Rittenhouse added, "I took the rest of the day off work. I took the rest of the week off of work because Charlie meant a lot to me."

YOUTH LEADERS MOURN 'THE GODFATHER OF CAMPUS CONSERVATISM' CHARLIE KIRK FOLLOWING ASSASSINATION

Kirk had been one of Rittenhouse’s most vocal supporters. He brought Rittenhouse on "The Charlie Kirk Show" multiple times and featured him at multiple events organized by Turning Point USA. 

In December 2021, during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Kirk told Rittenhouse he was "a hero to millions," according to the Washington Post.

Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty In Kenosha Protest Shootings

Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial prior to being found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha, Wisconsin, County Courthouse Nov. 19, 2021.  (Sean Krajacic - Pool/Getty Images)

In 2024, Kirk threatened legal action after protesters confronted Rittenhouse during an appearance at the University of Memphis, Newsweek reported.

CHARLIE KIRK ANSWERED 'HOW DO YOU WANT TO BE REMEMBERED' LESS THAN 3 MONTHS BEFORE KILLING

Since being acquitted of all charges in the Kenosha, Wisconsin, shootings — where he shot three men during a 2020 Black Lives Matter riot, leaving two dead — Rittenhouse largely has kept a low profile. 

Charlie Kirk memorial service

Color guards perform during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium Sept. 21, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Rittenhouse is one of thousands attending the massive memorial service on Sunday for Kirk, who was fatally shot Sept. 10, 2025, while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

The public memorial service included speeches from President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

