Kyle Rittenhouse took time off work to grieve killing of Charlie Kirk: 'Meant a lot to me'

EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse spoke with Fox News Digital Sunday about his friendship with Charlie Kirk, a bond that began in 2021, as he attended the conservative activist’s massive memorial service at State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Rittenhouse — who first connected with Kirk while facing homicide charges that made him a political lightning rod — said he immediately took time off work to grieve the loss of the Turning Point USA founder.

"When Charlie was assassinated, I was on my lunch break at work," Rittenhouse told Fox News Digital Sunday morning. "I just got home to let my dog out. And I went on X, and the first video I saw was my friend being murdered."

Rittenhouse added, "I took the rest of the day off work. I took the rest of the week off of work because Charlie meant a lot to me."

Kirk had been one of Rittenhouse’s most vocal supporters. He brought Rittenhouse on "The Charlie Kirk Show" multiple times and featured him at multiple events organized by Turning Point USA.

In December 2021, during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Kirk told Rittenhouse he was "a hero to millions," according to the Washington Post.

In 2024, Kirk threatened legal action after protesters confronted Rittenhouse during an appearance at the University of Memphis, Newsweek reported.

Since being acquitted of all charges in the Kenosha, Wisconsin, shootings — where he shot three men during a 2020 Black Lives Matter riot, leaving two dead — Rittenhouse largely has kept a low profile.

Rittenhouse is one of thousands attending the massive memorial service on Sunday for Kirk, who was fatally shot Sept. 10, 2025, while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

The public memorial service included speeches from President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.