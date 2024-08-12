Kyle Kilbourn wins Democratic primary battle for Wisconsin House seat

Kyle Kilbourn won the Democratic primary for Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District, setting the stage for a battle with incumbent Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany.

The primary saw two Democratic candidates competing for their party's nomination.

Air Force veteran and congressional candidate Elsa Duranceau is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who works with local community collaboration efforts for child care, elder care and rural small business development.

Duranceau ran "to continue my work influencing public programs and policies," according to her campaign website.

Also in the race was Kyle Kilbourn, a North Dakota native who earned a doctorate in product design and innovation from the University of Southern Denmark.

Kilbourn has worked as a web designer at a non-profit hospital, a researcher, a design strategist, and as a local neighborhood civic association board member.

Tiffany is the current representative of the Badger State seat. He ran unopposed in the Republican primary for the seat and was first elected in a special election in 2020.