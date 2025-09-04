Keith Ellison's son to keep 6-figure Minneapolis councilmember salary during fellowship at Harvard

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minneapolis City Councilman Jeremiah Ellison says he will continue receiving his six-figure salary despite accepting a full-time fellowship at Harvard, he announced Wednesday.

Ellison, the son of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, is now facing criticism from his fellow councilmembers, who note that he will not be able to attend meetings and fully carry out his role. Ellison currently receives a roughly $110,000 salary for his role on the council, and his fellowship at Harvard is a paid position.

"I am extremely disappointed in this, and I hope that my colleagues don’t allow this to happen — something to happen to North Minneapolis that is not good for them just once again," council member LaTrisha Vetaw said during a press conference last month.

"Without Council member Ellison sitting on those committees, we have zero North Minneapolis representation on those committees. That’s not acceptable to the only other North side council member up here," she added.

MINNEAPOLIS CHURCH SHOOTING AUDIO CAPTURES FIRST RESPONDERS RUSHING TO CHAOTIC SCENE IN DEADLY ATTACK

Ellison has said he will return twice a month to attend full city council meetings and will also attend his assigned committee meetings virtually, according to KSTP.

Council rules mandate that members must be physically present both to attend meetings and vote.

"I would like to know if there are other employees who are given that privilege," councilmember Linea Palmisano told KSTP. "And, maybe, I don’t think they would ever be allowed that kind of a paid leave of absence."

KAROLINE LEAVITT CALLS PSAKI'S PRAYER COMMENTS 'UTTERLY DISRESPECTFUL' AFTER MINNEAPOLIS SCHOOL SHOOTING

Ellison's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Ellison has been a radical left influence in Minneapolis politics in recent years. In 2020 he announced, "I hereby, officially, declare my support for ANTIFA."

He also vowed to "dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And when we’re done, we’re not simply gonna glue it back together," he said in 2020. "We are going to dramatically rethink how we approach public safety and emergency response. It’s really past due."