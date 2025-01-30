Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Amy Klobuchar

Kash Patel turns tables on Dem senator with viral response: 'You've got two minutes'

Patel faced questions from senators for over 5 hours Thursday

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
Kash Patel stuns Dem senator after time-checking her during viral exchange: 'Wow' Video

Kash Patel stuns Dem senator after time-checking her during viral exchange: 'Wow'

Dem. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Kash Patel, the nominee for FBI director, had a tense exchange during his confirmation hearing Thursday.

Conservatives on social media praised Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's nominee for FBI director, after a thorny exchange with Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar during his confirmation hearing Thursday.

"That's a general statement and a mischaracterization of what I said," Patel told Klobuchar in response to questioning about a past quote that the senator suggested showed Patel believes some U.S. Capitol Police officers lied under oath during the Jan. 6 hearings

"I encourage you to read the rest of the interviews," Patel added. "This is why snippets of information are often misleading and detrimental to this committee's advice and consent."

Klobuchar responded, "If you consent, I would love to have five hours of questions, and then I could read the whole transcripts."

KASH PATEL HAMMERS ‘GROTESQUE MISCHARACTERIZATIONS’ FROM DEMS AMID FIERY FBI CONFIRMATION HEARING

Kash Patel, left, and Amy Klobuchar, right 

Kash Patel, left, and Amy Klobuchar, right  (AP)

"You've got two minutes," Patel responded.

"Wow," Klobuchar replied before moving to another topic.

KASH PATEL FLIPS SCRIPT ON DEM SENATOR AFTER BEING GRILLED ON J6 PARDONS: 'BRUTAL REALITY CHECK'

Patel testifies

Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's choice to be director of the FBI, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing at the Capitol in Washington Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Numerous conservatives on social media praised Patel for his "sass" during the exchange.

"Amy Klobuchar continues to get outmaneuvered by Kash Patel at every turn of this committee hearing," Townhall.com columnist Dustin Grage posted on X.

"Damnnnn," Mark Levin show producer Rich Sementa posted on X. "Kash Patel For The Win."

Amy Klobuchar

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

"SAVAGE," conservative commentator Benny Johnson posted on X.

"My favorite moment from this hearing," former Trump campaign fundraiser Caroline Wren posted on X. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Klobuchar's office for comment.

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

