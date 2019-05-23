Kamala Harris tells Colbert that Senate panel will push on with Trump probe

During Sen. Kamala Harris’ appearance on "Late Night with Stephen Colbert" on Wednesday, the 2020 presidential hopeful said the Senate Intelligence Committee will not stop its investigation into President Trump despite what Harris described as Trump's threats to “hold America’s infrastructure hostage.”

The California Democrat and other intelligence committee members have been investigating Russian election interference and Trump’s alleged ties to Russia for two years. The panel is expected to call on several witnesses to testify as it concludes the probe over the next few months.

TRUMP DEMANDS END TO ‘PHONY INVESTIGATIONS’ IN FIERY ROSE GARDEN STATEMENT, AFTER MEETING WITH DEMS CUT SHORT

Harris vowed that the committee would not stop investigating Trump. She argued the president's "self-interests" only hurt the American people.

When Colbert asked Harris if she would concede to Trump's demands, she flatly responded “No.”

“So he’s going to hold America’s infrastructure hostage -- right? -- over the issue of the investigation,” she continued.

Playing devil’s advocate, Colbert suggested that the intelligence committee could “halt” the investigation in order to work with the White House on the nation’s infrastructure, but Harris rejected the idea.

“This is a false choice,” Harris stated. “We cannot abandon our democracy for the sake of appeasing somebody who is completely focused on his interests only.”

Harris argued that Trump’s failure to work with Dems on infrastructure shows he does not represent most Americans.

“Almost half of American families are a $400 unexpected expense away from complete upheaval,” she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier Wednesday, Trump said he told Congress’ top Democrats to “Get these phony investigations over with.” The president threatened not to cooperate with his political rivals on a massive infrastructure proposal if the probe continues.

“I told Senator Schumer and Speaker Pelosi, I want to do infrastructure... but I can’t do it under these circumstances,” he told reporters during a news conference in the White House Rose Garden.

​​​​​​​The Associated Press contributed to this report.