Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

U.S. Open Golf

Kai Trump posts viral behind-the-scenes inauguration video: 'My grandpa became the president again'

'By the way, welcome to the White House,' Kai Trump told her viewers

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
Once I got out on stage, it was just all from the heart: Kai Trump Video

Once I got out on stage, it was just all from the heart: Kai Trump

Lara and Kai Trump discuss their speeches at the 2024 Republican National Convention and the assassination attempt on former President Trump on 'Hannity.'

Kai Madison Trump, daughter of Donald Trump Jr., garnered nearly 27 million combined views on TikTok and YouTube after posting a vlog of her grandfather's historic Inauguration Day.

In the 14-minute YouTube video, the 17-year-old is seen getting ready for the day with a hair and makeup team, before heading to a church service.

The family then traveled by car to the U.S. Capitol, where President Donald Trump was inaugurated.

Kai Madison Trump

Kai Madison Trump gestures after being acknowledged by his grandfather US President Donald Trump during the inaugural parade inside Capital One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

BIDEN LEFT TRUMP ‘INSPIRATIONAL’ MESSAGE IN ‘VERY NICE’ LETTER, NEW PRESIDENT SAYS

Kai snacked on Red Bull and cookies that she picked up inside the Capitol building, while joking with her father ahead of the ceremony.

Although she was not allowed to film the event, she included a number of clips.

The family got ready for the Liberty Inauguration Ball, where Kai stunned in a silver sequined Sherri Hill gown. 

"My favorite part of this dress is the corset part because it just makes it look really flattering," she said while spinning for the camera. "I also love all the diamonds and silver stuff. I think it looks really nice on my skin tone."

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION

Sons of US President Donald Trump Eric Trump (2nd R) and son Donald Trump Jr. (L), his daughter Ivanka Trump (R) and granddaughter Kai Madison Trump attend the Liberty inaugural ball in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The dress designer is linked in the teen's video description, but it is unclear if they have a business relationship. Fox News Digital requested comment.

Kai and her family then dropped by the White House to see President Trump, entering through a side door.

Framed photos in White House hallways featured art of the newly-sworn in president.

The family took pictures in front of the fireplace in the iconic Diplomatic Reception Room.

She then showed her 806,000 subscribers the Green, Blue and Red rooms - a set of three parlors named for their color schemes.

"By the way, welcome to the White House," she told viewers.

They arrived at the ball where she expressed anxiety about dancing with her father in front of a crowd. Nerves seemed to wear off as the family made a number of other appearances.

She arrived at her hotel around 1 a.m., ready to get some rest before heading out of the nation's capital the next morning.

In less than a day, the video amassed nearly 1.5 million views and 83,000 likes on YouTube.

Kai Trump

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 17: Daughter of Donald Trump Jr., Kai Trump speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Kai made national headlines when she spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in July.

During her speech, she explained how the commander in chief was "just a normal grandpa."

She captured America's hearts, describing Trump sneaking her candy and soda when her parents weren't looking, or playing a competitive round of golf.

TRUMP EXCORIATES BISHOP AS ‘RADICAL LEFT HARD LINE TRUMP HATER’ AFTER POLITICALLY CHARGED PRAYER SERVICE

"When we play golf together, if I’m not on his team, he’ll try to get inside of my head," she said. "He is always surprised that I don’t let him get to me, but I have to remind him I’m a Trump too."

Kai committed in August to play collegiate golf at the University of Miami.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kai's production/representation, AKA Collective, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

AKA Collective lists one of its clients as pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau, who posted a viral YouTube video in July playing a round with Trump.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.

More from Politics