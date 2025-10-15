Expand / Collapse search
Government Shutdown

Judge temporarily blocks Trump admin layoffs of thousands of federal workers during government shutdown

Clinton-appointed judge calls administration actions 'illegal' and 'arbitrary and capricious'

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Trump threatens to cut Democrat-backed programs amid shutdown Video

Trump threatens to cut Democrat-backed programs amid shutdown

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich joins 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss the ongoing government shutdown and his take on Operation Arctic Frost that reportedly targeted Republican lawmakers' phone records.

A federal judge in San Francisco on Wednesday blocked the Trump administration from continuing government furloughs, granting a temporary restraining order sought by labor unions that argued layoffs were unlawful during the ongoing government shutdown.

U.S. District Court Judge Susan Illston, a Clinton appointee, ordered the administration not to issue any reduction in force notices to federal employees in "any program, project or activity," including any bargaining unit or member represented by the unions during, or because of, the shutdown.

"The evidence suggests OMB and OPM have taken advantage of the lapse in government spending–function to assume all bets are off and that the laws don't apply to them," Illston said.

Sign shows National Gallery of Art is closed during government shutdown

A sign that reads "Closed due to federal government shutdown," is seen outside the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., Oct. 6. (Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo)

DEMOCRATS THREATEN TO SUE TRUMP TEAM OVER 'ILLEGAL' FIRINGS AS SHUTDOWN BATTLE ESCALATES

She further claimed the administration's actions were "...illegal and is in excess of authority and is arbitrary and capricious." 

In a court filing Tuesday night, an official with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said more than 4,000 government workers had already received reduction in force notices.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

