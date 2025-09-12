Expand / Collapse search
Judge allows ICE to continue courthouse arrests in New York City following legal challenge

Ruling comes after controversy over arrests following asylum hearings sparked viral social media videos

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
A federal judge ruled on Friday ICE agents can continue making courthouse arrests in New York City, shutting down a challenge brought by the ACLU and immigrant rights groups.

District Judge P. Kevin Castel, a George W. Bush appointee, found there was not enough evidence to suggest that ICE's courthouse arrest policy changes were "unexplained, arbitrary and capricious," as 2021 guidance allowed arrests at or near immigration courts.

Noting the 2025 guidance is more "expansive and permissive," Castel acknowledged ICE made the changes because local correctional facilities and prisons, which are considered "safe" locations due to security screenings, are not available due to state and local policies regarding immigration detainers.

ERO agent holding an illegal immigrant's arm

Dozens of immigrants are detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents inside the Federal Plaza courthouse in New York City on Thursday, June 26, following their legal proceedings. The arrests, which took place shortly after court appearances, have sparked criticism from immigrant rights advocates, who say courthouse enforcement undermines due process and deters community members from seeking legal protection.  (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

FEDERAL JUDGE REJECTS MILWAUKEE JUDGE'S IMMUNITY CLAIM IN ICE OBSTRUCTION CASE

However, the judge did block a Department of Justice policy encouraging immigration judges to dismiss cases so ICE could immediately arrest migrants.

The Trump administration in June launched an initiative to arrest illegal immigrants after asylum hearings.

The tactic stirred controversy, with critics claiming migrants seeking legal citizenship would be less likely to show up to hearings, and those who are arrested after hearings may not have additional criminal histories.

Federal agents detain a man after his court hearing in immigration court at the Ted Weiss Federal Building on July 09, 2025 in New York City.

Federal agents detain a man after his court hearing in immigration court at the Ted Weiss Federal Building on July 09, 2025 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

NEW JERSEY'S BAN ON PRIVATELY OPERATED ICE DETENTION CENTERS STRUCK DOWN BY COURT

Videos of the arrests went viral on social media, with some going so far as accusing ICE of "kidnapping" migrants.

"In its fervor to expel as many immigrants as possible from the country, the Trump administration is targeting immigrants in the very place set up to adjudicate their status: immigration court," Diana Konaté, deputy executive director of Policy and Advocacy at African Communities Together, wrote in a statement published by the ACLU. "Every day, our members are forced to choose between being kidnapped and/or put into expedited removal, or risking deeper legal consequences because they're too scared to go to court."

"This is exactly what the administration intended: for people to be so fearful of enforcement that they forfeit the very resources and systems in place to protect them. We’re bringing this lawsuit on behalf of our members and fighting for justice."

Keffiyeh-clad protester in San Francisco street with knife evidence photo inset

DHS previously reported a knife-wielding protester in a keffiyeh ambushed ICE agents at a San Francisco courthouse. (Department of Homeland Security)

LOS ANGELES JUDGE WEIGHS SEVERE LIMITS ON TRUMP'S IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT IN CALIFORNIA

Some judges have fought back against the policy, allegedly aiding migrants' escape after hearings.

Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan was indicted in May on federal charges after she allegedly told an illegal immigrant to leave through a private exit at the Milwaukee County Courthouse as ICE officials were serving a warrant for his arrest.

Fox News Digital's Audrey Conklin and Fox News' Bill Melugin contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

