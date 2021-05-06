Jonathan Bush, brother of President George H.W. Bush, dead at 89

Jonathan Bush, a younger brother to the late President George H.W. Bush and uncle to former President George W. Bush, died hours short of his 90th birthday.

A statement Thursday from the George and Barbara Bush Foundation said that "the foundation pauses to mourn the passing of President Bush's beloved brother Jonathan. Our prayers and love are with the Bush family as we remember a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and brother, a fine gentleman, and a noble soul."

"And knowing Jonathan, he also would like for us to observe he was a great song and dance man -- without a doubt the best dancer of his siblings, all of whom he now joins in heaven," the statement read.

According to the foundation, Bush died Wednesday night, hours before his birthday, which is Thursday.

Bush was the fourth child born to the late Sen. Prescott Bush and Dorothy Walker Bush. He spent a career working in the banking services and investment industries and was a major contributor and fundraiser during the successful 2000 presidential campaign of his nephew, the then-Texas Gov. George W. Bush.

Bush was also the father of former NBC "Today" co-host Billy Bush.