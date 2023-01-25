John Kirby: 'Everybody' knows the rules on classified docs

National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby told reporters in a White House briefing on Wednesday that "everybody" knows the rules regarding the handling of classified documents, as the controversy surrounding the mishandling of classified records continues to swirl around President Biden.

"John, how hard is it to walk out of a SCIF [sensitive compartmented information facility] with classified material?" Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked in the briefing Wednesday.

"Everybody who goes in to a SCIF knows what the requirements are to go in and knows what the requirements are to go out," Kirby replied.

"You know… you can't bring personal devices in, and you certainly can't leave with material unless that material is appropriately secured," Kirby said.

"And usually, what happens to someone in the chain of command if they do leave with a piece of classified material that they're not supposed to have or that is not secured?" Doocy asked.

"I think if, if you do it inadvertently or you do it and you, you realize… you don't have it secured in a locked bag… you self-report," Kirby answered.

"Which is exactly what the president did, self-reported," he added.

"But you self-report and you make sure that you get the material back secured where it belongs and that you're transparent about it," Kirby said.

Last week, FBI agents found a third tranche of classified documents at Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, and a fourth was found at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.