John Delaney: Americans should be happy with Mueller's results, but full report still needs to be released

Rep. John Delaney, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, says that he's glad the Mueller investigation is over so politicians can focus on the issues that matter to the American people.

The former Maryland congressman pushed back on the notion he is "disappointed" as a Democrat by the results of Robert Mueller's investigation, saying instead the entire country should be pleased by what the special counsel found.

"As an American on some level I'm very happy that the President of the United States was not indicted for colluding with a foreign power, so on some level I was happy that the report is over because I think we've spent way too much time talking about this, and obviously I think every American on some level should be happy with the headline results," he said during an appearance on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday.

"I do think that we should see the report, obviously, because I think the American people - we're never going to have closure on this thing until we actually read the report, get it out there, and then we can move on."

Delaney's comments made him the latest Democrat to call for the full Mueller report to be made public, as opposed to just the four-page summary written by Attorney General William Barr. It was revealed Tuesday a version of the report may be released within the next few weeks.

As the 2020 election draws nearer, Delaney agreed with host Bill Hemmer that Democrats would be smart to pivot away from focusing on the Mueller probe and back to issues that affect the lives of Americans on a day-to-day basis.

"it's always better to talk about things that really matter to the American people, whether it's healthcare, whether it's the things we need to do to partner with rural America to help them through some of the struggles they have, whether it's talking about building infrastructure or creating a digital personal privacy policy - these are things that actually matter to the American people," he continued.