Rep. Jordan: House Democrats holding 'impeachment hearings' even though they won't call it that

Rep. Jim Jordan said Thursday he expects House Democrats to continue issuing subpoenas and holding "impeachment hearings" even though Special Counsel Robert Mueller found "nothing" in his 22-month probe.

Jordan, R-Ohio, spoke to "Fox & Friends" before the House Judiciary Committee began a hearing Thursday morning to review Mueller's report with witnesses from think tanks and the legal community.

"They're going to keep doing impeachment hearings, even though they won't officially call it that. Like we're doing today in the Judiciary Committee," said Jordan

"They're going to keep doing that even though Bob Mueller spent 22 months, $30 million, 19 lawyers -- most of them Democrats, 40 FBI agents, 500 subpoenas, or witnesses, 2,800 subpoenas on the investigation and he concluded there was nothing there."

CNN PUNDIT WONDERS IF NEWS ORGS WOULD PUSH IMPEACHMENT TO BOOST RATINGS; EXPERTS SAY SOME HAVE ALREADY TRIED

DOJ INVESTIGATING NON-GOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS AS PART OF ONGOING REVIEW OF FBI MISCONDUCT

In an interview with Sean Hannity Wednesday, President Trump said House Democrats are handing out subpoenas "like they're cookies."

"The Democrats fight a dirtier fight, it's too bad," said Trump, also claiming he "could’ve fired Mueller for conflicts."

“I let everybody testify,” Trump said. “I wanted to be totally open because I knew there was nothing there. There was nothing there, nothing at all.”

Jordan said he wishes House Republicans had issued more subpoenas when they controlled Congress, agreeing with the president's take.

He said the Democrats want to keep investigating what Mueller already looked into, while his constituents in Ohio want to know how the investigation started in the first place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When is someone going to be held accountable? That's the question I get from people all the time, frankly from all over the country," he said, adding voters also want the border crisis to be addressed.

"They want us to do what Bill Barr and John Durham are doing, getting to the bottom of how this whole crazy thing started.”