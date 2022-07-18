Jill Biden critiqued for fretting about Joe's tenure; left forced to 'put their silliness on hold'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First Lady Jill Biden recently fretted about her husband's unpopular presidency and unrealized goals, which some critics said is a symptom of a Democrat having to handle a real crisis versus being able to "chase" left-wing social issues as they'd like.

Biden, a doctor of education, lamented Joe having had "so many hopes and plans for things he wanted to do" but instead saw his agenda constantly scuttled by domestic and international crises.

"He's just had so many things thrown his way. Who would have ever thought about what happened with [the Supreme Court overturning] Roe v Wade? Well, maybe we saw it coming, but still we didn't believe it," Jill Biden said Saturday.

In response, former Bush White House press secretary Dana Perino keyed into the fact Mrs. Biden used the past tense to communicate about her husband's presidency:

"That really is interesting," the "Five" host said. "She's basically saying the presidency is kind of over and there is no hope – There was no 'but we've got this, and here's what we're going to do, and you've got to be with us'," Perino said, adding Biden may have mentioned that however in another part of her Nantucket, Mass., speech.

Co-host Greg Gutfeld added Mrs. Biden's comments seemed to exemplify the idea that Democrats quietly rely on Republicans to take care of serious issues like the economy so that they can "chase" their social concerns relating to gender studies and other corollary issues:

"I do love how, you know, you got inflation, you got war, you got crime, but the real victim here is Joe," he said.

"I mean, it would be nice not to have inflation, not to be supporting a war with billions [of dollars], not to be riddled with crime for America's sake, for our sake, not because the president is not shining as a valuable leader, but it is a remarkable confession on her part: She's basically saying that her husband was not the man for the moment."

Mrs. Biden, he contended, was basically communicating that her husband would be more popular and politically competent if not for the "challenges" and crises.

"Well, a jar of pickles would be great if there were no challenges," he remarked.

"During times of prosperity, it's kind of an interesting thing… the left relies on Republicans to kind of keep things going so that they can chase the folly: the pronouns, the silliness."

"But now they have to put all their silliness on hold because all the real problems are falling apart under Joe, and they're kind of upset by that."

Both the first lady's remarks and the state of the presidency also reveal how Biden was indeed the "consummate coaster" in Washington; floating through decades of tenure in the U.S. Senate without having to handle much in the way of true responsibility.

"He's been the backslapping kind of consultant living off the fat of the taxpayer dollar. He doesn't want to work. And that's the shame."